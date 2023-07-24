Lisa Hochstein Accuses Estranged Husband Lenny of Throwing Her Mother Out of House

Lisa Hochstein’s estranged husband isn’t looking any better these days. The Real Housewives of Miami star is navigating a bitter divorce and the collateral damage extends to immediate family.

Lenny Hochstein has been pulling ALL of the stunt queen moves since hooking up with his side-piece. KFC has nothing on Katharina Mazepa because she is in it to win it. As if an affair weren’t enough, Lenny has accused Lisa of bleeding him dry. Now he’s allegedly throwing Lisa’s mom out on the streets. Page Six has the scoop.

Mom was shown the door?

The trials and tribulations of rich folks seem neverending. So Lisa was on a vaycay with her new man. Her mother and aunt were installed at Lisa’s manse to babysit Lisa and Lenny’s two kids. ALLEGEDLY, Lenny showed up out of the blue and Katharina was with him.

Well, Lisa’s mom had an issue with Katharina’s dress, or lack of dress as it were. To be perfectly fair to all involved, one must assume she has never seen her daughter’s wardrobe.

Lisa said, “Lenny and his girlfriend have been coming over every day since I’ve been on vacation. Yesterday they came and slept over.” She added Katharina bopped around the house in “nothing but a black negligee” while the two little kids were present.

According to Lisa, Lenny and his new face began yelling at her mom after her unsolicited opinion. Keep in mind, Lisa is legally allowed right to the home until September when she has to pack up and go.

Lenny allegedly told Lisa’s mom, “You have zero rights, zero rights, you have zero rights to be here.” Additionally, he told her to exit the venue immediately. “Get out of my house. Get out. Grab your s–t and get out right now. Get your s–t and go.”

Lisa’s rep said, “We are so disappointed that Lenny isn’t respecting the court’s decision and allowing his children to be witness to all of this. It’s so sad for the kids.”

Lenny fires back

Naturally Lenny has already responded. “Lisa is in Europe vacationing with her boyfriend. While she is away, I am staying at my home to be with my children, which I have every right to do.”

He continued, “Inexplicably, Lisa chose to have her mother and aunt stay here in her absence. Something I agreed to so long as they were respectful. This morning the aunt chose to berate me and I made the reasonable decision to ask her to leave.”

Lisa addressed the matter when commenting to a fan on Instagram. “He just called the police on my elderly aunt and mother approaching 80. Had my aunt removed for sending me a photo of the homewrecker that slept over while I have not moved out and while on vacation in lingerie in front of my kids,” she posted.

On the bright side, after September they will no longer have matters of this nature.

TELL US – WAS LISA’S MOM WRONG TO COMMENT ON LENNY’S GIRLFRIEND? DO YOU AGREE WITH LENNY’S ACTIONS?