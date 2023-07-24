Real Housewives of Orange County Star Goes Nude After ‘D*ck Pic’ Drama

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Jennifer Pedranti and boyfriend Ryan Boyajian are putting allegations against Ryan to good use. After Ryan was accused by Tamra Judge of sending a “d*ck pic” to Heather Amin, he and Jenn have launched merchandise under the moniker DckPic.

Jennifer and Ryan thought if the allegations keep coming, may as well make some money out of it. Clever thinking! The RHOC star expressed that Heather was like a sister to Ryan. Who sends a d*ck pic to someone they consider a “sister?” Thankfully, he says it was a mistake.

Making some dollars out of these allegations, the duo launched their own business. In advertising the merch, some of the Insta photos have Ryan posing nude. Jennifer also features, holding a baseball cap over his privates.

Jennifer and Ryan respond with “ENOUGH SAID”

*Mic Drop*

Jennifer and Ryan have the perfect response to Tamra’s unending allegations over the past couple of RHOC episodes.

Currently the business only sells hats with #DckPic printed on it. One hat amounts to $34.99 and comes in a variety of colors. It’s a clever business tactic, and one often made in the world of reality TV.

In a previous episode, Tamra told her husband Eddie Judge that when Ryan first met her at the gym, he said he wanted to “f*ck her.” She also alleged that Ryan was cheating on Jennifer with another woman when the couple were on a break. This was confirmed by Jennifer herself and since then he has been at the forefront of receiving criticism.

Apparently, the hat is a tried and tested success. According to the couple, they left several people intrigued when Ryan debuted the hat on one of their vacations. Since then, they have managed to sell over 450 hats.

