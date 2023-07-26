Ariana Madix Shades Tom Sandoval During Love Island USA Appearance

Reality TV fans are still living in the aftershocks of Scandoval. The reveal that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss was earth-shattering at the time, and we still feel its effects today.

Vanderpump Rules will almost certainly never be the same. But in the meantime, we get to see the stars living their lives, and, in Ariana’s case, appearing on other shows. For a long time, Ariana has been an outspoken Love Island fan.

Imagine her joy when she got the chance to appear on the show. Ariana appeared on the most recent Love Island episode to lead the Mr. and Mrs. game. But she had more to say apart from her game-hosting duties.

Ariana throws Tom some Villa shade

While introducing the game, Ariana said, “I can’t wait to see who’s actually been taking the time to get to know one another. Take it from me, it’s important to know who you’re dating or sharing a bed with. And if they’re not the one for you, trust me, it’s better to find out sooner rather than later.”

This was a clear reference to Tom’s affair with Rachel. But there may have been even more to it than that. Ariana is an outspoken Love Island fan, and Tom knew that. During one of their tiffs on VPR, Tom said, “I don’t have time to watch 50 goddamn episodes of Love Island. That is your definition of quality time, not the definition of quality time.”

By the way, Tom’s idea of quality time was skinny dipping, taking mushrooms, and watching the sunrise. And who says romance is dead? In any case, it’s honestly quite wholesome that Ariana got to live the dream of being on one of her favorite competition shows. And perhaps her experience was helpful to the contestants.

Love Island USA continues this summer on Peacock while Vanderpump Rules is expected to return early next year to Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF ARIANA’S SHADE? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF HER LOVE ISLAND APPEARANCE?