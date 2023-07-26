Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrating Anniversary in Greece

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year now since Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas tied the knot. Louie’s impact on Real Housewives of New Jersey can’t be understated. Some fear his presence will be Teresa’s downfall, if not the show’s downfall overall.

Indeed, Luis has changed the face of RHONJ, and likely not for the better. People have expressed concern for Tre, pointing out that she might be going down a similar path that she did with her last partner.

Those worries were only exacerbated when concerns began to arise concerning Luis’ finances. His company seemed shady enough on its own. Then other cast members began raising questions about his background. These questions have come to a head once again with the couple’s anniversary celebrations.

Tre and Louie’s private jet to Greece

Luis posted a video on his Instagram featuring Teresa putting on sunglasses and boarding a private jet with her family ahead of her. Louie wrote in his caption, “LOVE YOU ❤️❤️ #mykonos #familytime #summer2023 #happyanniversary❤️” And Teresa commented, “Love you my forever ❤️❤️.”

Many commenters voiced their support, one fan writing, “1 year already!! Have fun!! Happy Anniversary to our Queen of NJ!!” Notably, Dolores Catania commented, “Have the best time celebrating.” Other stars such as Danielle Cabral also gave their support: “Enjoy!!!” But ragging on Luis is like taking candy from a baby, and detractors made their voices known in the comments too.

One repeated sentiment was money. “Did they pay their taxes?” one user asked. Another asked, “WHERE ARE THEY REALLY GETTING THEIR MONEY?” expressing how odd it was they could afford lavish trips so often. And, of course, someone had to write, “You’re going to do her wrong … I just can’t wait to see it.” That sentiment echoes throughout all of Luis’ IG posts.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to begin filming for its next season in August 2023.

