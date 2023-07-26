Whitney Port’s Husband ‘Worried’ About Her Weight

Whitney Port has been out of the reality TV game for quite a while. But she is still very much in the spotlight, thanks to her notable social media following. And recently, her fans have expressed concern about weight loss.

The Hills star previously admitted to counting, and curbing calories in her daily diet. Whitney was always tall and slim, but her recent Instagram posts are causing a stir. Even her husband, Tim Rosenman is “worried” about her.

Whitney admits setting an “unhealthy example”

Whitney chose to address concerns that she is “too thin” after noticing “a lot of comments” about her body on recent Instagram posts. Most notably, in a post that she took in a bikini at the beach Thursday. At first, the Hills star chalked it up to “people not knowing what [her] diet looks like.”

Whitney continued her Instagram Story by revealing that her spouse is very concerned.

“Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing. He has been worried about me,” the mother of one said.

“I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it’s not something I’m consciously thinking about,” Whitney admitted.

While Whitney did not notice the changes in her body, when she did step “on the scale, it hit.” She now feels remorse at having set an “unhealthy example.”

The fashion designer explained, “I eat to live, not the other way around … I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though.”

The desire to eat and enjoy food is not a motivator for Whitney. She feels, “too lazy to make feeding [herself] a priority. I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality. Both are unacceptable.”

Whitney promised her supporters that, “health will be a priority” moving forward.

