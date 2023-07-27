Heather Dubrow Offers Advice to Parents of LGBTQ Kids

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow is well known for her support of the LBGTQ+ community. Three of her four children are part of that community, so as their mother, Heather does whatever she can to advocate for gay rights and acceptance.

Sadly, anti-LGBTQ legislation and hate are growing in parts of our country. But Heather has a personal commitment to support parents of queer and trans children to affirm their children’s identities.

During Pride Month, Heather talked about motherhood and allyship.

Documenting a normal, functioning, healthy family

Along with her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow, Heather made a conscious decision to continue filming their family’s lives on national television. Her hope was to “show our normal functioning, healthy family on television, on this huge platform. Maybe it can help some other families and start conversations in other people’s homes.”

The fashion icon emphasized the importance of representation on television. “If someone doesn’t see something,” she said, “it’s not familiar to them and they don’t understand it.” Featuring a family like the Dubrows on RHOC and showing them to be just a normal family like everyone else’s takes the fear out of what some people think of as “different.”

Heather went on to talk about how lucky she feels to be the mother of such diverse and open-minded children. “The wisdom that they inherently have is incredible,” she said. “Especially this generation. They’re amazing. They’re accepting, they’re interesting, they’re smart, and they’ve taught me so much.”

The advice the actress offers to parents of LGBTQ children is quite simple: “Love them, protect them, and support them.” She and Terry seem to be doing a great job at that since all four of their children appear to be smart, healthy, happy and loving human beings. I’d say the Dubrows are doing a great job and are a wonderful example to other families. Love and acceptance are the key.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.