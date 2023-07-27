Jennifer Pedranti Stayed With Ryan Boyajian to Get On RHOC, Claims Tamra Judge

Keeping drama around for a storyline? Tamra Judge keeps making the suggestions that Jennifer Pedranti is not honest about her relationship with Ryan Boyajian. It started on the cast trip to Montana, and the gossip continued through Emily Simpson’s pool party.

It’s a one size fits all situation when it comes to storylines, because everyone likes to get involved. And no one is better than Tamra at flipping the victim table on its head. Is she motivated by being a true friend? Because the accusations don’t stop with what was caught on camera…

Tamra says Jenn discovered Ryan’s infidelity during casting

Tamra appeared alongside Emily on Watch What Happens Live to answer questions about the current season of Real Housewives of Orange County. In what host Andy Cohen labeled a “common question” from viewers, Tamra was asked why she waited two years to share her concerns about Ryan to Jennifer. And more specifically, why did she wait “two years to bring all of this up with her when she became a housewife.”

Tamra’s answer was rather shocking. And it added a whole new layer to the suitability of Jennifer and Ryan’s relationship.

“We did have many talks and when Jenn was going through the casting process is when she actually found out that Ryan was cheating on her. And she chose to stay with him because she’s afraid she wouldn’t get cast on the show. So I had conversations with her about it, a lot.”

Andy clarified, “So she stayed with him to get on the show you think?”

Tamra agreed before adding, “I just want better for her.”

This is curious. Certainly, having Ryan and all his baggage makes for better reality TV. But Emily got cast with an absolutely tame and delightful husband. Perhaps Jennifer felt that Tamra would latch onto Ryan’s drama and put her in the center of an engaging storyline? Or, perhaps Tamra is stretching the truth.

