The Ultimatum Season 2 Trailer Teases Plenty of Drama

Netflix blew nearly everyone out of the water when it rolled out original reality TV programming. Love is Blind still has an avid fan community to this day. But admittedly, the streaming service has struggled to recapture lightning in a bottle.

Sure, it has some other reality shows worth noting like Too Hot to Handle. But the longevity of such shows seems questionable when compared to the Love is Blind juggernaut. And that’s where The Ultimatum comes in. The premise is simple enough — couples are faced with a proposal and a deadline.

It’s a concept that should be rife with drama in theory, and for many viewers, that proved true. Some preferred the spinoff, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, to the original, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Even still, the show must have some juice seeing as Netflix renewed it before the first season’s premiere. And the next season’s trailer looks promising.

The Ultimatum returns with tense pairings

The trailer showed five new couples all taking a seat in front of the camera to be interrogated by producers. “So, tell me why you’re here today,” a producer asked. Responses ranged from “We’re here because I issued an ultimatum,” to “I’m ready to settle down and start a family.”

“And are you sure that now is the right time?” the producer asked. As the unsure contestant was pondering, the scene cut to him shouting, “We see who’s the problem!” His partner shouted back, “I’m tired of giving my f*cking life to you!”

As the sound of a ticking clock played, threats were thrown around from multiple contestants including, “If you don’t say yes, I’m gone,” and “This is it for me.” Though drama abounded, commenters’ reactions were mixed. One wrote, “Looks messy, I’m seated.” On the other hand, some thought the show looked boring and staged. Only time will tell.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On returns to Netflix on August 23.

