Camille Grammer Slams ‘Gross’ Lenny Hochstein Engagement and Marina Hochstein Comment

When it comes to the worst Real Housewives husbands, Lenny Hochstein might be the absolute worst. After everything he did to Lisa Hochstein on and off of Real Housewives of Miami, the man has become indefensible.

And now, Lenny is engaged to his mistress-turned-girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa (despite still being married to Lisa). Given Lenny’s reputation, everyone began commenting on the engagement right away, particularly those in the Housewives sphere.

Among the most recent commenters was Camille Grammer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was not at all impressed with Lenny or his engagement. But moreover, she was particularly turned off by a comment from Lenny’s mother, Marina Hochstein, following the proposal.

Camille blasts Lenny on Instagram

A post from the Instagram account @allabouttrh featured a comment from Lenny’s mother, Marina, over a picture of the newly engaged couple. The comment read, “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations ❤️.”

Commenters noted how terrible this method of congratulations was. As one user wrote, “I would be so embarrassed if my future mother in law used my engagement as an opportunity to take a dig at the ex rather than just congratulating me.” That’s when Camille jumped in and added, “This just keeps getting worse. Gross.”

“Gross” is exactly the right word. One reply to Camille read, “morally corrupt wouldn’t even begin to describe Lenny.” Surely, there can’t be anyone on Lenny’s side at this point, least of all anyone in the Real Housewives franchises. We can only hope that karma is real and Lisa takes everything she can from Lenny in the divorce.

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return to Bravo in late 2023.

