Heather Dubrow Reveals if She Plans To Leave Real Housewives of Orange County

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow recently bought a 9,000 square-foot gated mansion in Beverly Hills. Now that three of their four children are off to college and they sold their 22,000 square-foot palace in the OC, Heather and Terry needed a new place to hang their designer hats.

“I love design,” Heather said. “I love doing projects. And since we sold our [OC] house, we’ve kind of been thinking about what our next step is.”

“Terry and I have been like newlyweds,” Fancy Pants continued. “[We’ve been] giggling, like, ‘Where are we gonna go? Where are we gonna live? What are we gonna do?'”

Like multi-millionaire newlyweds, that is. After selling their seaside chateau for a reported $55 million, I’m sure they pocketed a tidy profit. Gotta reinvest those capital gains before the government gets its greedy little hands on them. But I’m not a rich person, so I’m not exactly sure how it works for rich people in California.

A project like she’s never done before

After putting offers on six other properties in various cities and countries, “This is the one that ended up working out,” Heather said. “I’m so happy about it, because, to me, this is a project like I’ve never done before.”

“The plan, ” she said, indicating that it’s not set in stone, “is that it’s gonna take us about three years … I’m already loving what I’m working on and my vision for it.”

But it doesn’t sound as though Heather sees movie producer Dino De Laurentiis’ former residence as their forever home. “What we’ll probably do,” she continues, “is to move into that place until Ace [the Dubrow’s youngest] graduates high school. And then, I think, Terry and I will move back into our [Century City] penthouse, ’cause … I love that place.” And they’ll probably sell the BH property for three times what they paid, once it’s been renovated and updated. Just sayin’.

But is Heather turning in her orange?

So does the move to Beverly Hills mean that Heather could be trading her orange in for a diamond? “Oh, my gosh,” she exclaimed. “That’s all just so crazy! Look, my husband’s [cosmetic surgery] practice is still in Orange County, we have a home in Orange County, our lives are there. Really, we’ve been going back and forth between Orange County and Beverly Hills for quite some time, so this really isn’t that much different.”

Short answer then: no. Actually, whichever show Heather chooses to be on, I’m looking forward to seeing what she does with Giada’s grandpa’s old house. Knowing Heather, I’m sure it will be over the top.

