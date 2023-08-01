Bethenny Frankel on Cosmetic Surgery: ‘Live Your Life’

Bethenny Frankel prides herself on being honest. The former Real Housewives of New York star rates skin care lines on TikTok. And she is happy to pop off at any celebrity that is relevant.

And when it comes to cosmetic procedures, Bethenny has copped to a couple. She admitted that she had a breast augmentation. When fans began to question the appearance of her jaw and thought she had surgery, she admitted to getting Botox. The injections changed the shape of her jaw. Really?

Recently, Bethenny spoke to People about her feelings about plastic surgery and the aging process. Spoiler alert: she has quite a few thoughts about the topic.

Getting older is no joke

“I think you’re going to age, and it’s going to happen. People can talk about whatever they want. They don’t owe anybody anything,” Bethenny said. Duh!

“Do some work if you want, and get some Botox if you want, and do the best you can,” she added. Bethenny did admit to using both cosmetic procedures.

“What’s deceiving is making the public think that every single thing you’ve ever done is natural when it’s very clearly filtering and drastic surgery. You’re really lying,” the Skinnygirl mogul stated. “That’s when it gets crazy.”

Bethenny hates filtering. “It just still looks like they’re not their own age, and it just looks desperate. Filtering looks desperate,” the RHONY alum said. As for Bethenny, she isn’t planning to drastically alter her face.

“I only care if my face looks clean, and if I feel healthy, and if I feel like I’ve slept, and set myself up for success. I’m not going to be perfect,” Bethenny stated.

She continued, “No one owes everybody an explanation for everything they do in their life. You don’t talk about your sex life. You don’t have to talk about everything you’ve ever done.”

Good point. “You don’t have to call people when you’re going to get Botox,” Bethenny said. “Live your life.” Amen!

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 – without Bethenny – continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

