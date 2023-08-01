NeNe Leakes Finds It ‘Painful’ the RHOA Cast Didn’t Fight for Her

NeNe Leakes continued her sizzling interview with Carlos King this week, and the product was posted today, August 1. NeNe also delivered, dropping all new bombshells.

Those who watched the first interview certainly recall NeNe wasn’t shy about taking shots at other Housewives. Meanwhile, she didn’t skirt away from blasting some fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta.

This time she’s going after all the Housewives – even those beyond the Atlanta sphere. She recounted how she felt with producers, costars, and crew as her time on RHOA continued.

NeNe got shafted by RHOA cast members

NeNe started by expressing that many things on the show were unfair. “A lot of girls and the [crew] know that there was things that just were not fair at all. And it pains me and hurts me deeply how I fought for some of the girls that are on the show. And how they did not fight for me to stay on the show, and how much I fought for them to stay on the show. That’s very painful.”

No one fought for NeNe …

Carlos asked “Who exactly” didn’t fight for her. NeNe responded, “The cast period. Like all these girls know that there was unfair treatment. Because we all have been in group text messages where all of these girls have … said that they were feeling unfair treatment … There’s no secret. I have the text messages. They have the text messages.” Basically, no one fought.

NeNe also expressed that she felt like she was being phased out of the show. But she didn’t know if the producers realized how much she knew that. “I’m not sure if they realized that I realized that I wasn’t getting fair treatment,” she explained. And if she knew, the other Housewives should’ve known just as well.

Additionally, she said part of the unfairness of it all was not understanding why she got singled out. “I would like to know what it is that I did that someone else did not do. These girls have done way worse.” In other words, the RHOA girls and Housewives across all franchises have done worse than NeNe, in her mind at least, yet none of them were phased out as she was.

