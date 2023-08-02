90 Day: The Last Resort: Couples, Release Date, & More

90 Day: The Last Resort is the latest spin-off of the iconic 90 Day Fiancé universe, and it has the potential to get the franchise back on track. The Last Resort will follow five couples from previous seasons as they navigate through therapy together, trying one last time to save their strained relationships. The couples will all stay together at an exclusive resort, while they work on things with their respective partners. The Last Resort will be here before you know it, so keep reading to learn everything we know about the spin-off.

When Will The Last Resort Air?

The Last Resort will premiere on Monday, August 14. This means that the show will be here in a little less than two weeks! Some viewers may be confused to see that The Last Resort is set to air at 9/8c, since 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 currently begins airing at 8/7c. It’s not yet clear if The Last Resort episodes will be one or two hours.

The Last Resort Couples

The Last Resort will feature a cast of five couples who have previously appeared on the franchise. While some of these couples are fan favorites, others are loathed by viewers. Despite fan opinions, the five couples cast have never failed to bring the drama. At the very least, The Last Resort is bound to be entertaining.

Ed Brown & Liz Woods

Ed Brown and his fiancé, Liz Woods, were the first couple announced for The Last Resort, to the dismay of many fans. Liz and Ed were last featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7. There, they struggled to make their relationship work after getting engaged.

The couple is notorious for their arguments, and Ed hit a new low when he asked Liz to return her engagement ring to him during the Tell All. Fans find Ed to be abusive, and many don’t want to see him return because of his controversial behavior.

Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are another controversial couple that was cast for The Last Resort. However, viewers are more interested in learning where their relationship stands. Like Ed and Liz, Angela and Michael were last seen on Happily Ever After? Season 7, where Angela accused Michael of cheating on her.

The promo only shows Angela, which makes fans question if Michael will only be participating in the spin off remotely. It is unclear what Angela and Michael’s relationship status is currently. The Last Resort will hopefully provide some clarity for viewers.

Jovi Dufren & Yara Zaya

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya‘s casting on The Last Resort is confusing, since they don’t seem to have major problems. Yara and Jovi were also last seen on Happily Ever After? Season 7, where they disagreed on having more children, as well as where to live in the future. Yara is set on moving her family to Europe, while Jovi is hesitant to leave the United States.

Although Jovi and Yara might be an odd couple for The Last Resort, the duo have been fan favorites since the beginning of their 90 Day Fiancé journey. Jovi and Yara will be a breath of fresh air compared to cast members like Ed and Angela, despite whatever issues they may be dealing with in their marriage.

Kalani Faagata & Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are another couple that surprised fans by being cast. The couple have not appeared on any franchise shows since 90 Day Diaries over a year ago. When viewers last saw Kalani and Asuelu, it seemed like their marriage was a done deal. Both later sparked relationship rumors with other people.

Viewers just assumed that Kalani and Asuelu had stayed apart following their split, although that is now unclear. Kalani and Asuelu are clearly trying to salvage their relationship on The Last Resort, which will make them one of the more interesting couples to watch this season.

Molly Hopkins & Kelly Brown

The final couple announced for The Last Resort is Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, whose relationship was featured on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1. While Molly and Kelly were one of the more successful couples on The Single Life, their relationship fell apart not long after. Kelly allegedly got into a physical altercation with Molly’s daughter, and the pair publicly confirmed their split.

It was a surprise to viewers to see Molly and Kelly return for The Last Resort, as it seems pretty clear that their relationship is over. It will be interesting to see what exactly Molly and Kelly plan to work on, because their issues seem too large to resolve.

What Drama Is Teased In The Last Resort Trailer?

The teaser trailer for The Last Resort promises some interesting storylines, with several cast members dropping major bombs about their relationship status. In a voiceover, Yara tells producers that she has been “miserable for two and a half years,” while Jovi admits that their marriage is “pretty rocky right now.”

Ed also tells the cameras that he feels this is his last chance to make his relationship with Liz work, while Angela hopes therapy will work for her and Michael. Finally, Kalani admits that she needs to “learn to forgive” Asuelu, although it is unclear what for.

