Jennifer Pedranti Addresses ‘Unfair’ Treatment of Boyfriend Ryan Boyajian From RHOC Cast

One of the focal points of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has been Jennifer Pedranti’s relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. While Jennifer has been generally well-received as a new addition to the cast, some might be tired of this storyline.

But that might simply be because Tamra Judge is more or less running the story into the ground. On its face, the story is quite interesting with its conflicting reports of infidelity. But Tamra just won’t give it a rest. She’s oversaturating the market.

Of course, Tamra’s not the only offender. Gina Kirschenheiter has spoken up about Ryan too. And just recently, Emily Simpson said Ryan was a level above a red flag. Perhaps it was all this ammunition that made Jennifer want to respond.

Jenn and Ryan want to be left alone

Jennifer exclusively spoke with Us Weekly to address Ryan. She said she was just how shocked their relationship has been a point of conversation. “You know, it’s taken up a lot of headspace for us because we don’t understand it. I’m so grateful Ryan manages it the way that he does … Everybody says ‘the [Housewives] curse,’ you know? And we think that’s not gonna happen.”

Jenn also addressed Tamra’s claims that she stayed with Ryan to get on the show in the first place. “What? … Like, you think I’m gonna stay in a cheating relationship because I’m worried I’m not gonna get cast? That’s like the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard … Does Tamra remember conversations she and I had when that time was actually happening?”

Jennifer also said that there were months — years even — that she and Tamra could’ve talked about these things. But Jenn theorized that Tamra had “saved it for the cameras.” Jennifer made it clear that she trusted Ryan, “100%. Do I think for a second I ever have to worry about Ryan? Never.” The two have reportedly been very open about past fidelity issues.

She concluded with some thoughts on her boyfriend’s behalf. “It’s super unfair to Ryan … he’s such a good partner. It’s so unfortunate that they just wanna listen to talk from the past, and that’s who they’re gonna judge him to be. Leave me alone [and] leave us alone … Can I just be happy?” Not to victim blame, but this is the life one chooses with reality TV. But she couldn’t have fully known what she was signing up for.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

