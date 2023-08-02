NeNe Leakes Hopes She Can ‘Find Her Way Back’ to Andy Cohen

For those not caught up on the history, NeNe Leakes and Andy Cohen have a strained relationship. In 2022, NeNe filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal and Bravo, alleging workplace discrimination on the set of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She even called Andy racist on Twitter.

Generally, a friendship doesn’t bounce back from something like that, even if NeNe dropped the suit and the case was dismissed without prejudice. In her exclusive interview with Carlos King on August 1, NeNe got the chance to discuss her relationship with Andy.

It wasn’t all pretty. NeNe admitted she felt used by Andy, particularly in getting Watch What Happens Live off the ground. But despite that, she seems to want to be the bigger person.

What would NeNe say to Andy now?

Carlos asked NeNe what she might like to say to Andy if he were to watch the interview. NeNe said, “Hi! I heard you had two babies now. Congratulations! You have a girl,” then laughed. “That’s amazing. I always knew you wanted to be a parent, buttercup,” she said in all genuineness.

She went on to explain, “I don’t have any hard feelings … I’m a Sagittarius, so at some point, you know, I may be mad with you, but then I get over it. I’m not the kind of girl that carries a grudge … forever. I’m also not an ass-kisser.” Some of these claims are debatable, but her star sign’s not a factor either way.

But as for what else she’d say to Andy, she added, “I would just say that I hate that we’re in this place. I really wish [there] was a way for us to find our way back to each other. Because, you know, life is short, and you just don’t want to carry ill feelings for the rest of your life. You don’t have to work together … But it would be nice to just work through the issues.”

