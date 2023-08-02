NeNe Leakes Felt ‘Used’ To Help Launch Watch What Happens Live

It’s no surprise that once the Real Housewives of Atlanta stepped onto the scene, NeNe Leakes was the group’s breakout star. She was fun, energetic, and her personality seemed infectious. In almost every group scene, the ladies practically died of laughter because of NeNe’s quips and one-liners.

Think back to the first season in the limo when NeNe mocked Kim Zolciak’s singing voice, or Season 5 when the ladies sang “No More Excuses” as Wig exited the series once and for all.

But it wasn’t just her charismatic personality that kept us tuned in. NeNe could also gather the girls in a way nobody else could. And if we’re being honest, it’s the reason we watched. When she sat in her confessional chair or next to Andy Cohen on the reunion stage, fans knew she was ready to bring it.

Outside of RHOA, there’s only one other show where NeNe gave us excellent television: Watch What Happens Live. We know it, she knows it, and in her new interview with Carlos King, she says Bravo used her to help make the late-night show a success.

NeNe believes WWHL wouldn’t have survived without her and the Housewives

During her exclusive sit-down with RHOA’s former executive producer, the pair spoke about what seems to be a double standard. Bethenny Frankel has been outspoken about her disdain for the Real Housewives franchise, yet she still gets invited to appear on Watch What Happens Live and is somewhat friendly with Andy. However, Bravo was clearly punishing NeNe for something — even BEFORE filing her lawsuit. During her last season of RHOA, she only appeared on WWHL once. Fact.

“There’s a very big difference,” NeNe said regarding how the network treats them both. “You just said that she gets to get invited to WWHL … I’ve been on WWHL more than any Housewife. Certainly when he first launched the show.”

She continued by saying the network repeatedly “used” her to “sit there over and over again to help launch WWHL and make it … the success that it is today,” she said. “Because I personally do not think that Watch What Happens Live would be successful without the Real Housewives franchise, period.”

No shade, just straight facts. And to round off her point, NeNe added that Andy would also be starless if it weren’t for the Real Housewives carrying his ass on their backs. “That is where he’s known from — from the Real Housewives franchise,” she said.

She certainly has a point — and a solid one at that. She has been one of the show’s most frequent guests. Andy said so himself … just see his Instagram post from 2020. However, they still paid her dust. But trust, NeNe’s day will come.

