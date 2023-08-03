Lenny Hochstein ‘Expected’ Estranged Wife Lisa’s Reaction to Engagement

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is in the middle of a mess, so obviously this means she has a great season ahead. Despite her debacle of a divorce with Lenny Hochstein, she’s happily reattached, so that should take the edge off just a tad.

Recently Lisa had the unfortunate displeasure of witnessing her husband get engaged on social media. She reacted with an appropriate amount of disdain but certainly didn’t go overboard. Now Lenny takes a pause from his sugar baby future bride to comment on Lisa’s response to his happy news. Us Weekly has the scoop.

He knew it was coming, but that didn’t stop him

Neither of these people have been particularly mature since divorce proceedings began. They both share way too much on social media – obviously, their kids will see the antics at some point.

After Lenny posted his cliffside proposal, Lisa shared the following on her Instagram Story: “Congrats to my current husband and mistress on their engagement.” I guess Lenny doesn’t like those legal terms.

For whatever reason, Lenny felt the need to comment on it. “Lisa will never miss an opportunity to play the victim, so her response was expected,” he said. That said, according to Lenny he doesn’t give a flying flip anyway.

“It’s not something I spend any time worrying about,” he added. It’s no surprise Lisa doesn’t love Lenny’s lady Katharina Mazepa, but it’s cool because his kids do. Allegedly. “My discussions with my children are private, but to say they adore Kat would be an understatement,” Lenny continued.

Lenny’s Mommie Dearest also got in on the mess and insulted Lisa when she congratulated her son. Under the engagement announcement she wrote, “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love [sic] and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage.”

But Lenny basically said he doesn’t control his mother’s mouth. “My mother speaks her mind, and although I do not agree with some of the things she says, it is her right to say what she wants.”

As Lenny continues wallowing in the afterglow of his engagement and drawing up an ironclad prenup, Lisa continues posting pics of herself and her boyfriend in Paris. Guess everyone has their happily ever after.

