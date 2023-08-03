Todd Chrisley Home Confinement Case ‘Investigated Internally’ After Rejection

Todd Chrisley has a new lawyer and this man is on a mission. The Chrisley Knows Best alum now knows jail and isn’t having an easy time with it. Todd’s wife Julie Chrisley is also locked up, and her situation isn’t any better. That said, don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.

And that’s it in a nutshell. Todd and Julie don’t believe they’ve done the crime and now they’re crying about the time. Amid reports the prison conditions do not rival those of the Four Seasons, Todd requested home confinement and received a big nope. Now that case is being investigated. People has the scoop.

Jail is hot in Florida, because, Florida

Jay Surgent is the attorney who took on Todd’s situation and he’s making the media rounds like a champ. We found out Todd had applied to be moved from the pokey back to his mansion. Not only was his application rejected, it was allegedly not even considered. Go figure.

The lawyer said Todd “was making an application under the CARES Act to be released” but “his application, as well as a number of other applications — but particularly his — was rejected.” According to Jay, Todd is “living in squalor in 100-degree temperatures.” While prisons are in desperate need of reform, there are many people who didn’t commit felonies also living sans air conditioning this summer.

Todd’s attorney continued, “He [Todd] submitted it [the application], but the person that was administrating it and was in charge of processing it, decided that she didn’t want to do that. She decided not to do it.” He’s implying that some woman has a thing about Todd’s application in particular, it seems.

It’s a whole scandal! “And then, the time period for the application expired, so he wasn’t given due consideration with reference to being admitted to home confinement or taken advantage of some type of a probationary program,” Jay shared.

Another roadblock to freedom for Todd

He added, “It’s very, very unfortunate, and that matter is now being investigated internally, and we feel as though there was no reason why it should have not been processed, even in light of his prison term.” Welp. I guess she wasn’t a fan of Chrisley Knows Best.

Julie and Todd have been appealing their respective cases and the final filings have been completed. Up next, the “11th Circuit Court of Appeals can reverse the district court, or they could remand the case back for hearings that should have been held that were not held during the course of this trial.”

At this time, Todd and his wife remain incarcerated and their children remain in denial.

