Paul Nassif Blames Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for ‘Demise’ of Marriage to Adrienne Maloof

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has seen a number of relationships crumble. As it stands, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are currently trying to work through their differences, in a bid to see their marriage survive. One couple who weren’t able to get back on the same page, is Paul Nassif and Adrienne Maloof.

After tying the knot in 2002, the Beverly Hills couple called it quits a decade later. Their divorce was finalized in November 2012, having reached a settlement agreement. Despite their split being a nasty one, in which Adrienne accused Paul of physically abusing her, the exes now seem to be on a good page. Paul hit back, and said Adrienne was “unpredictable” and “physically violent” herself.

“We want the best for each other and we’re confident we can help each other make a continuing positive impact with our children,” a joint statement read when the divorce went through. But why did they split? Paul thinks the answer lies with RHOBH itself.

Reality television led to the marriage’s “demise”

“I don’t think I’d ever do something like that again,” Paul told E! News’ Francesca Amiker. “I think being on a reality show, it did speed up our demise and divorce. I think it was going to happen anyway, eventually.”

So, while the show isn’t ENTIRELY to blame, it did mean that the split came around sooner rather than later. These comments are exactly in line with what Adrienne said a few years prior.

She said to E! News in 2020 that “the show actually did me a favor by getting [me] out of a relationship that was not right for both us. When I look back, I think it would’ve happened, it just happened sooner than later.”

It simply wasn’t meant to be. Let’s hope the two are much happier nowadays.

