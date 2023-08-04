Jenna Lyons’ Most Stunning Fashion Looks

The former executive creative director and president of J.Crew, Jenna Lyons, is known for her iconic style. Though she used to dress for men, she now chooses a style that better captures her essence—white buttoned-down shirts .

Jenna is the style crush fans of the Real Housewives of New York City have been searching for, as her looks come across as effortless. After 26 years at the All-American brand, Jenna learned a thing or two about what it means to put together a stunning look.

Jenna has a unique way of taking something extremely preppy and matching it with a fresh off-the-runway piece. J.Crew always had a beautiful aesthetic. However, there is no question why Jenna has always been given credit for turning the retailer around when she first jumped on board in 2003.

Early Met Gala Look

Before many of us even knew what the Met Gala was, Jenna had already walked multiple red carpets. The newest Big Apple housewife wore a bright pink wrap skirt with a slip for this particular occasion. She paired it with her traditional denim button-down. It was an effortless look, even for such a thrilling occasion.

Those who followed Jenna at the time could easily copy her look with their own items in their closet since her entire outfit came via J.Crew, which is what made Jenna’s style feel so accessible.

Alexander McQueen Eat Your Heart Out

Jenna is a true expert at combining pieces that seem like they would never go together. In this eclectic look, Jenna combines a leopard-print coat, an army shirt, and a pink chiffon skirt. The look is all over the place, but somehow Jenna manages to make it work.

It’s a true testament to her style acumen that she can grab such seemingly incompatible pieces and still manage to look absolutely fabulous.

Jenna Loves a Coat

Not all fashion icons wear capes, with Jenna always choosing a nice long jacket as a fashion accessory. Jenna has sported several long statement coats just a few episodes into the new season of RHONY.

Not only can a jacket be functional, as it will keep you warm in those fall and winter months, but it can also really tie a look together. Jenna has been spotted wearing a jacket just lightly hanging off her shoulders to give that royal vibe, too.

Jenna Loves an Angle

Even in this casual outfit, wearing fitted jeans and a black puffy top, fans can tell she loves playing with proportions. Wearing her favorite deep V-neck, Jenna shows off one of her best assets, using the oversized shirt as a calling card.

Again, this is an easy look to achieve, since it can be done with items you probably already own.

Who Wears Khaki?

As viewers saw, Jenna loves a khaki outfit, and no, it is not just meant to be worn on a safari. The trendsetter has worn a Khaki dress to the Met Gala and casual looks to interviews. The trend has never gone away, with Jenna choosing to embrace it, noting it is all about how you style the look.

Jenna Dares to Dream

Above all, Jenna’s outfits have a whimsical feel about them. Take this one in her infamous closet; the Bravo star could be anywhere or anyone in this moment. The feeling captured is very much Alice Through the Looking Glass, as she wears a sheer skirt and perfect heels. Jenna is not afraid to mix and match textures or patterns to suit her needs.

Viewers can learn a lot from Jenna’s unique approach to fashion, which includes wearing sequins during the day and a denim tuxedo at night. While it is hard to pick just a few of our favorite outfits, you can rest assured Jenna is just gearing up and will be bringing her fashion knowledge to the Real Housewives of New York City.

