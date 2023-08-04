All the Juicy Drama Teased in the Sister Wives Season 18 Trailer

Sister Wives Season 18 is returning with a vengeance, as TLC just dropped the trailer. Last season showed Christine Brown at her wit’s end with the father of 18, Kody Brown. For years the patriarch has been using his standing within the Brown family to get exactly what he wanted. This included several moves, a fourth wife, and almost complete control.

Followers of the polygamous family have felt for years that his relationships would eventually start to unwind due to his need for a dictatorship. But as the marriage waned, each wife grew stronger in their own voice. Eventually Christine, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown realized they deserved better than Kody.

Kody Claims Janelle ”Pushed Him Out the Door”

It feels like Christmas in July, well, August, as the trailer showed some juicy scenes and is only a preview of what fans can expect to see during Season 18. One scene, in particular, caught Sister Wives followers by surprise, as Janelle and Kody navigate an uncomfortable conversation.

Janelle is shown explaining why she chose to leave the Wyoming native with Kody crying, “You have cheated me out of my family.” In an angry response, Janelle claps back, “You are now pushing me out the door,” with Kody responding, “That’s an exaggeration and a lie.” Making sure to really annoy Kody, Janelle ends the conversation by saying, “I think you’re manipulating.”

As Kody rips away from his second wife, Janelle demands he “stay and talk.” However, it is clear Kody is ignoring her pleading, with Janelle getting the last word saying, “fu*k you.” It’s clear that Janelle is no longer holding back her true emotions, as she is now fighting for her freedom. Janelle, who notes “she needs something different,” tearfully confides in Christine, saying, “ I don’t want to be married anymore.”

The Truth Will Finally Be Revealed

(Photo credit: TLC/YouTube)

Finally, Sister Wives fan’s hypothesis will be proven. Christine and Meri both reveal to TLC cameras that they have known for years that there are favorites within their relationships. Christine, who filmed her segments at her new home in Utah, tells cameras, “I left Kody cause I could see he had favorites.” The clip shows Kody tenderly rubbing Robyn Brown’s back.

As for Meri, she even admits in her confessional that she has also resented Kody’s treatment of her for the last few years, even though she “still had hope.” The mother of one went on to divulge long-kept secrets saying, “I’ve heard Kody refer to us as friends,” instead of his spiritual wives.

Kody is caught speaking out in a new confessional, asking why “Meri still is living in Flagstaff.” The Season 17 tell-all revealed that both Meri and Janelle decided to call it quits on their unions with Kody. Now, fans will see what truly transpired.



Robyn Should Have Worked Harder

Per usual, Robyn is caught at the end of the trailer uncontrollably sobbing, as Meri tells the monogamous couple she will also be walking away from the family. It has been clear for years that Robyn only wanted to be with Kody.

Even Christine and Janelle noted last season that there were times when Robyn was hard to get along with. If Robyn wanted porch time in her golden years, she should’ve worked harder on being a cohesive family all the other years, instead of isolating Kody’s older children and first three wives.

The Sister Wives Season 18 trailer shows Janelle and Kody’s sons, Gabe Brown and Garrison Brown, expressing their frustrations with Robyn too. The clip shows the two boys, Christine, Gwen Brown, and Janelle, sitting around the kitchen table discussing how Kody let them down as a father. In a sad but honest monologue, Garrison states, “You know what, Robyn, have him. We are all grown adults who don’t need a father figure anymore.”

Kody is no longer the “happy-go-lucky” man that the women married. Instead, the father is sullen and angry at what has transpired over the last year. Kody even refers to himself as the “devil,” and it seems it is a fitting nickname. No longer do any of his wives feel sorry for the man he has become, and fans are going to be waiting with popcorn for the premier at the end of the month.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO WATCHING WHEN SEASON 18 AIRS?