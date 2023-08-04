Tori Spelling Reportedly Turned Down House Offer From Mom Candy Spelling

Tori Spelling is no stranger to having her private woes play out in public. Her charmer of a husband, Dean McDermott, announced their split after 17 years of marriage. He rapidly deleted the Instagram announcement.

Tori and her five kids have been facing money issues. That is nothing new. But because of mold in their rental home, the family was forced to leave. Since then, Tori and her kids have stayed in a budget motel and an RV.

Meanwhile, Tori’s uber-wealthy mother, Candy Spelling, has been globe-trotting with her friend, Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg. Candy was slammed by critics for not helping her daughter.

Did Candy find Tori a home?

An insider told Page Six, “Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house].” But reportedly, Tori decided not to move in because she “wanted to live in a certain place.” The source added, “[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live.” Of course, this information came to light after Candy was slammed for not helping her daughter and grandchildren.

“One of the problems is Tori doesn’t speak to anyone on the phone. And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy,” the insider said. “[Candy] found her a house, that’s the last I heard.”

According to the source, Candy, who is worth a cool $600 million, also paid the rent for Tori’s home. That would be the home with the mold problem.

The insider also shared that Candy and Tori are still in touch. Even if Tori won’t pick up the phone. “You know, [Tori] is a 50-year-old woman that’s gone through $17 million. And she’s always blamed her mother for everything. She’s a 50-year-old woman,” the source said.

The insider continued, “But now for the first time in a long time, they’re speaking. So, it’s not like their adversarial, they’re trying to arrest this problem. But there are so many extenuating circumstances.”

The source added, “Trust me, it’s not what it seems to be.” I wish someone would explain to me exactly what the situation is because I am confused. Did Candy find her home? If so, why won’t Tori move in?

I know that the duo has a fractured and complicated relationship. But make it make sense!

