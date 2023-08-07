Bethenny Frankel Defended RHONY Producers Against Aviva Drescher’s Alcohol Accusations in 2018

Bethenny Frankel once took to Twitter to defend producers on Real Housewives of New York. Former RHONY star Aviva Drescher claimed in 2018 that alcohol was always readily available. She said that some of the drunk scenes were “dark,” and insinuated that producers were prodding the cast to keep drinking.

“It’s gone from being funny and giddy to being drunk and depressing and it makes me feel sad,” she reflected. A Bravo representative responded at the time, and stated: “No one is pressured to drink alcohol. If the network, production company or castmates have deemed that someone is putting themselves at risk in their overall lives, we have taken and will continue to take responsible action.”

Bethenny also stepped up to the plate to defend producers. On Twitter, she wrote: “Hello @AvivaDrescher as the person responsible for putting you on RHONY, I take offense to you misrepresenting the truth and saying producers prodded you to drink. As someone here since day one with 13 years of reality TV experience, it is a flat out falsehood.” Interesting comments from someone now waging a war against NBCUniversal…

The legal letter that got the reality TV world talking

Bethenny recently enlisted two heavyweight attorneys as she rallied the troops to bring unionization to reality television. Over the weekend, they sent a letter to NBCU, alleging “grotesque and depraved mistreatment” of reality stars. It further claimed that cast members had been threatened if they “speak out about their mistreatment,” and said “dire circumstances” had been ignored.

With Bethenny being called the “ringleader” behind this letter, what made her change her tune? We have reached out to Bethenny for comment.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THIS TWEET COULD STILL MAKE SENSE WITH THE ACCUSATIONS BEING LEVELED AT NBCUNIVERSAL AND BRAVO? DO YOU THINK AVIVA WAS MAKING VALID POINTS BACK IN 2018?