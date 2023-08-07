Kim Zolciak-Biermann Takes Daughter to Jason Aldean Concert Amid Controversy

Well, well, well. Are Kim Zolciak Biermann’s true colors starting to show? Or is this who she’s always been?

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently posted pictures alongside her daughter while out at Jason Aldean’s concert. She applauded the Z-List country singer for performing what she claims was a spectacular show.

“The best night as always, @brittanyaldean,” Kim captioned a photo of her and Jason’s wife. “@Jasonaldean puts on one hell of a show.” Eh — that’s debatable. But I digress.

Kim’s photo and recent boasting came shortly after the controversy surrounding the Hicktown singer’s latest single, Try That In A Small Town. The song’s video, which features imagery relating to the George Floyd protests, was filmed in front of the Maury County courthouse, which is the site of a 1927 lynching of a Black man.

WTF is Kim doing?

Despite the singer’s problematic messaging and Kim’s plethora of Black co-stars and fans, the RHOA OG praised the no-name musician. For what? We’re not exactly sure.

“The most magical night!! Thank you, @brittanyaldean @jasonaldean for having us! What a show,” she wrote. “Love you guys to the [moon] and back.”

There’s a lot to unpack here; however, we can’t say we’re surprised Kim chose to gloat about attending a man’s concert who hasn’t seen the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart since his debut in 2005. I mean, have you heard this chick try to sing live? It makes perfect sense — two mediocre “artists” supporting each other. If they don’t, then who will?

Anyway, you’d think Kim would spend more time worrying about her alleged gambling addiction, foreclosed house, white refrigerator, and her dwindling bank account. Or maybe even her supposed failing marriage to Kroy Biermann. But alas, it’s crooked Kim we’re talking about. We’re not holding on to hope here.

