Kyle Richards Lands Role in Morgan Wade’s ‘Fall in Love With Me’ Music Video

The rumors surrounding Kyle Richards’ relationship with Morgan Wade continue, but this time, they’re the ones stoking the flames. It was only a few weeks ago when it came out that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was having some marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky.

Following those reports, fans noticed that Kyle and Morgan had matching heart tattoos and matching silver rings to boot. And as expected, give the fans an inch and they’ll take a mile. Speculation abounded over Kyle and Morgan’s relationship.

The two maintained that they were just friends. But they couldn’t keep the headlines off of them. Now, there are voices from all sides of the aisles with Morgan’s new music video. The song is called “Fall in Love With Me,” and stars, of course, Kyle.

Kyle and Morgan try to ‘troll the trolls’

However, Morgan purposefully cast Kyle in the music video to be provocative. The two posted the same video to their respective Instagram accounts, wherein Morgan explained, “I’ve done several music videos. And every time there’s someone in it with me, [people] always assume we’re dating, or something’s going on.”

She continued, “If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends.” She explained that their friendship produced skepticism as many wondered what the two would share that could lead to friendship. Morgan added the music video was an attempt to “troll the trolls … The internet’s going to be poppin’ off about this one, I’m sure.”

And to Morgan and Kyle’s credit, they were right. Commenters on Kyle’s post were immediately suspicious. “[Kyle’s] vibe seems kind of awkward,” one user wrote. “Like she’s got that ‘I’m crushing and can’t really be myself thing’ going on.” Other users defended the two, with one on Morgan’s post writing, “have these people never had friends they actually like before?”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KYLE AND MORGAN’S FRIENDSHIP? IS IT MORE THAN FRIENDSHIP?