Kyle Richards Romance Rumors Once Bothered Morgan Wade

Everyone was shocked when news outlets started reporting on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage troubles. Though the two vehemently denied divorce rumors, there were clear problems.

In the wake of these problems came the rumor that Kyle was in a relationship with Morgan Wade. The matching heart tattoos and silver rings made many fans suspicious. And the two played into these rumors by making the “Fall in Love With Me” music video.

In promoting the music video, Morgan had the opportunity to share her thoughts on the situation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has spoken out more than once to deter the rumors. And while Morgan has made it clear they’re just friends, this experience was no doubt different for her than it must’ve been for Kyle.

Morgan was “not used to” Kyle’s world

At Lollapalooza in Chicago, Morgan got the chance to appear on 103.5 Kiss FM. During that time, she took the opportunity to discuss the rumors surrounding her and Kyle. “It’s been a lot,” she said. “It’s weird, it’s strange. I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone.’ Now it’s just, like, whatever. We’re good friends and it’s funny.”

She further expounded on how difficult things were at first. “At first, I was not looking at it that way because you wake up one morning and it’s like all this stuff about you on the Internet, and I’m not used to that at all.” Indeed, the reality TV world can be a mess that few are truly prepared to enter. And Morgan didn’t ask to enter in the first place.

She also mentioned that their new music video was quite helpful in the process. “We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music. I’m not mad about that. I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it.’”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – DO YOU FEEL SYMPATHY FOR MORGAN? DO YOU THINK THE RUMORS HAVE ANY WEIGHT?