Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Episode 6 Recap: Benton or Broadway?

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan might be the hardest-working women on Bravo, and the first season of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake is proof. The two Real Housewives of New York stars did not take their spinoff assignment lightly. They headed to Benton, Illinois with a determination to make a change and integrate into the town, and above and beyond they went.

The latest episode of Luann and Sonja focused on the ladies fixing up the Benton Motel. Lu made her brother Mike leave a Canadian vacation to come down and do renovations at the motel. Plus, while rehearsing for the Benton Follies, Luann and Sonja experienced their first real fight on the trip. Here are three of the main takeaways from the latest episode “Creative Differences.”

Dog gone success

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

Luann and Sonja got to celebrate a moment of success during the episode at the Benton animal shelters. The fenced-in outdoor area was completed in time for an adoption event, and both the humans and dogs were so happy with the new space. Sonja took it as a success when she met families who were adopting dogs at the event. She believed that the dogs just needed some fresh air to relax. “Some of these bitches are in heat. Same,” Sonjarita said. That’s one way to put it.

It seemed, for a moment, that Sonja almost thought about adopting a dog back to live at the motel. Thankfully, she thought it through (or forgot about the idea) before it could come to fruition. For some reason, Luann and Sonja were particularly pleased that the dogs got to go to the bathroom outside rather than in their kennels. “Every dog should be allowed to sh*t outside,” Sonja remarked. “And now, because of me and Lu, they can.” Sounds like success to me.

A little help from Lu’s fam

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Luann and Sonja were on a mission to spruce up the Benton Motel before they leave. While it probably was a little self-serving, they believed that a renovation would help to boost tourism, which was one of their assignments from the mayor. They started off by ordering a hot tub for the motel to have an “attraction,” as Sonja put it. While they were playing in the new hot tub in the middle of the parking lot, Lu’s brother showed up to really make a difference at the place.

Sonja praised Luann’s brother for being a hard worker like his sister. “Mike is hands-on,” Sonja said. “He’s married. I didn’t mean hands on me.” Mike was clearly less than thrilled to leave his vacation early to help his sister, but he wasted no time getting started on the “Luann and Sonja” suites at the Benton. The idea is that the motel could charge more for the celebrity suites. Sonja, in particular, thought there was a major appeal for others to stay in the same room that she got freaky in. She suggested putting a sign on the door that said, “Sonja f*cked here” to boost tourism. It’s ridiculous, but I can’t say I wouldn’t stay in the Sonja Suite if I was passing through Benton for the night. These girls are professionals.

Sonja and Lu finally get fed up

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

Sonja and Luann spent a lot of time this episode rehearsing for the Benton Follies. Their creative differences created quite a bit of tension between the friends. Sonja’s performance style is more off-the-cuff while Luann is a consummate professional. “I have a Pandora station, but Sonja’s more improv,” Luann explained. Not only could they agree on their final performance duet, but they also disagreed with the overall production of the show.

Luann showed up to the Follies’ one and only tech rehearsal with a blonde bob wig and an attitude. “At this point, I’m worried we’re going to get laughed off stage,” Luann explained. Lu’s approach was to give constructive criticism and address all of the potential problems before the actual show. Sonja thought she was being a bit tough. “Luann thinks she’s Simon Cowell,” Sonja said. “She’s acting like we’re producing a Broadway play.” The rehearsal didn’t end very smoothly, but something tells me these ladies will be able to pull it together by the time the curtain rises on stage.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake airs Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THE LATEST EPISODE OF LUANN AND SONJA: WELCOME TO CRAPPIE LAKE? ARE YOU SURPRISED IT TOOK THEM SIX EPISODES TO HAVE A FIGHT?