Garcelle Beauvais Avoids Court After Lawsuit Is Dismissed

Pick any current Housewife at random and odds are they are in the middle of at least one legal dispute. It’s the price of fame. The more money and notoriety one amasses, the more likely they are to find themselves in legal trouble. But it looks like Garcelle Beauvais just got herself out of a tight spot.

In May this year, photographer John Carta sued Garcelle for using pictures that he took of her without permission or payment. She posted the photos on her Facebook page. The photos showcased Garcelle walking around New York in 2022. According to Carta, he had the copyright on these photos.

Carta further argued that by posting them on her Facebook page, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star benefited from their use. “The Account is monetized in that it contains endorsements and promotes [Garcelle’s] celebrity profile and upon information and belief, [Garcelle] profits from these activities.” Carta planned to sell the photos.

Garcelle is in the clear over Facebook pics

But now Carta has dropped all the charges. RadarOnline obtained court documents wherein Carta informed a federal court judge that he was dismissing all claims against Garcelle. Moreover, he was dismissing the claims with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile these claims again.

As to why Carta dropped the suit, it’s unclear. But there were always things that seemed off about this case. It was never clear if Carta had permission from Garcelle to take the photos. Granted, taking photos of someone in a public space is technically legal. But it would make Carta look like a bit of a hypocrite for getting upset over a lack of permission.

Of course, copyright law is a beast unto itself. And Carta explained the effort that goes into his work. He expended energy determining the “subject matter, timing, lighting, angle, perspective, depth, lens, and camera equipment used to capture the image.” All in all, it’s a complicated case, but ultimately, one with no consequences.

