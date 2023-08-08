Kate Chastain Takes Shot at Bethenny Frankel for ‘Exploitation of Skinnygirl’

Kate Chastain is out here taking shots once again. But let’s be honest, it can’t be helped. From her beginnings on Below Deck, Kate has always been known to speak her mind. And her mind is not usually too kind.

Moreover, with her upcoming Bravo show, it’s now become her job to talk about reality TV. And some of the biggest news shaking the reality TV world is Bethenny Frankel’s push for reality TV workers to join the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike in Hollywood.

The Real Housewives of New York alum pointed out that, just like writers and actors, reality TV stars hardly see a dime when it comes to residuals. And the issue with residuals was only exacerbated by streaming, as many have pointed out. Well, Kate had some thoughts on Bethenny’s push.

Kate calls Bethenny a hypocrite on Twitter

I can’t wait to watch the Netflix documentary about the exploitation of Skinnygirl — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) August 7, 2023

On Monday, August 7, Kate tweeted, “I can’t wait to watch the Netflix documentary about the exploitation of Skinnygirl.” While there was slight confusion as to what Kate meant, most interpreted the tweet as a jab at Bethenny’s strike proposal. The idea is that Bethenny profits off vodka as she profited off reality TV, so she’ll claim exploitation there as well in the future.

Most everyone who replied to Kate’s tweet seemed to be on board with that logic. One user wrote, “And how Bravo and reality tv was so bad she only had 3 separate spin offs.” Another expressed confusion: “It’s baffling that she milked the Bravo teat for everything it was worth, made her own fortune off of it, and is now coming after them.”

And look, while Bethenny certainly is worthy of criticism in many respects, there’s something we should make clear. When actors like Jason Sudeikis strike, it’s not because they’re unsatisfied with their millions of dollars. Actors like Jason strike for all other actors.

When Bethenny calls for a reality TV workers’ strike, it’s not strictly for her benefit. She even said that she is the exception when it comes to reality TV success. When she calls for a strike, she’s doing it for the little guy — for those who are just starting on reality TV and don’t know what they’re getting into.

Of course, Kate just enjoys being provocative whether she believes what she’s saying or not. More and more reality stars are voicing support for a strike. Where Kate truly stands has yet to be seen.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KATE’S DIG AT BETHENNY? DO YOU THINK BETHENNY TRULY IS HYPOCRITICAL?