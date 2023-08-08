Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Deny Using Ozempic

Now that losing weight via Ozempic is the hottest ticket on the block, it seems you either do or you don’t. For some reason, the knowledge of how people shed pounds is important. If you aren’t sweating and dry heaving in the gym and sacrificing all of the things you love in life, you’re taking “the easy way out.”

While many have admitted to traveling to Oz in an effort to thin themselves, others have to deny it because they’re not trying to lose weight at all. Welcome to Crappie Lake stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan have just joined the conversation.

Money can buy Ozempic …

Lu and Son have been on the press stroll for Crappie Lake and during an interview with The Messenger, the ladies were asked if they traveled with Lady Oz. “No, we don’t take Ozempic,” Luann said. She added, “Are you trying to give us a hint?”

For the record, both Luann and Sonja possess hot bods but Sonja does get some maintenance once in a while. Before filming Crappie Lake, she went off and had lipo done. She clearly wasn’t thinking about the weather prior to this decision. “I did the 360 liposuction and it was amazing, but I was so bloated when I got there [Benton, Illinois],” she revealed.

Mixed with the heat, the aftercare compression garments didn’t go over so well. “Luann was like, ‘Honey take that compression garment off! It’s 110 degrees in the shade!’ She made me take it off and put it in the dumpster,” Sonja continued.

These two aren’t the only ones having to answer the Ozempic question as of late. Kyle Richards has been denying stabbing her stomach for a good seven months now. Additionally, Garcelle Beauvais said she had no Ozzy help when she lost weight. And recently Erika Jayne revealed she got her summer body through the journey of menopause.

See, not everyone is on the Ozempic train. Allegedly.

Welcome to Crappie Lake airs on Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED PEOPLE ARE STILL TALKING ABOUT OZEMPIC? DO YOU CARE HOW CELEBRITIES LOSE WEIGHT?