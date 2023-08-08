Tori Spelling Left Josh Flagg’s Bel-Air Mansion for Budget Motel

The confusing tale of Tori Spelling’s housing journey has become even stranger. As you probably know, Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, announced their split on Instagram. Then he deleted the post. Since then, Dean has stayed out of the public eye.

Meanwhile, Tori and her five kids have been staying in various places due to a toxic mold problem at their rental home. In July 2023, they stayed at a $100-a-night budget motel.

Then the group was snapped staying in an RV. Tori’s fans were furious at her mom. Candy Spelling, who is worth a jaw-dropping $600 million, allegedly tried to help her daughter find a home. But in the end, she refused to move in. The insider also claimed that Candy was paying the rent for Tori’s mold-infested rental home.

Did Tori have a place to stay?

An insider told Page Six that Josh Flagg, who stars in Million Dollar Listing, offered Tori his $9 million mansion in Bel-Air while he was globetrotting in Europe. He was expected to be gone for two weeks.

“She was in very happy spirits. [Josh] offered his home to her [temporarily] while he was traveling in Europe,” the source claimed. The insider reported that Tori “stayed for six days, and then went to the motel before he returned.”

The insider continued, “She had a house manager, housekeeper, and chef at her disposal, and then left [Flagg’s home]. No one heard from her. It feels like it’s all a stunt.”

According to sources, Tori and Josh share a bond “like brother and sister.” That may be true, but Tori might have been a bit jealous about her mom and Josh galivanting around the globe. Candy is “like a second mom to Josh.” And Josh played a role in helping Tori and Candy mend their contentious relationship.

“All they want to do is show her houses. They’ve pushed and pushed, and pushed,” the source said. “She’s electing to do these crazy stupid stunts.”

Tori’s rep did not return Page Six’s request for comment.

I’m really confused about what is happening here. Unless Tori is trying to land a new reality show or a book deal, I’m not sure why she doesn’t accept some help. But help usually comes with strings attached.

Hopefully, we can gain some clarity on this situation soon.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK TORI WOULD LEAVE JOSH FLAGG’S MANSION? DO YOU BELIEVE THAT CANDY IS TRYING TO HELP HER?