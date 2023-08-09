Aesha Scott Comments on Disturbing Below Deck Down Under Sexual Misconduct Scenes

We like to have fun around here because once you start taking reality television seriously, it’s time to question your time management. But once in a blue moon reality television smacks us in the face with a very real issue and it’s absolutely nothing to snark about.

So here’s a TW for you because we’re about to go into a very ugly ordeal. Below Deck Down Under had an extremely disturbing incident where a crew member was placed in a dangerous situation. Now Chief Stew Aesha Scott has a few words in the aftermath.

Women have the right to have fun AND be safe

As a female of a fairly ancient age, I can say what happened on Below Deck occurs more than one might think. So there is no way of justifying the former bosun’s actions as a rare occurrence. Back in Season 4, Aesha previously shared her own unfortunate assault experience. Many women could relate to her then and relate to Margot Sisson now.

Many incidents go unreported because females are made to either feel shameful or responsible if they are out having fun. What’s worse are those who make excuses for people who cross the line. Kind of like the stew who was axed.

In an effort to keep focus on the theme behind being a victim of someone crossing major boundaries, Aesha has a message. On an Instagram Story, she wrote:

“I wanted to take the opportunity to remind everyone of the main message that was shown on the episode, which is that women — and actually everyone — have the right to go out and have fun and feel safe and that is just the f—king end of it.”

“There’s no questions or ifs or buts, that is the end of it. So please keep an eye on your friends and each other.”

Production team was amazing

Watch your drinks, watch your friends, and watch for the people who you THINK are friends. Is it a sad fact of life, yes. But riddle me this, what would have happened if production hadn’t stepped in and stopped that douche person with Margot? A naked man with a passed-out woman and no bad intentions? He was just sleepy? No, Jan.

Captain Jason Chambers handled this quickly and effectively. The production behind BD Down Under should be praised for breaking the 4th wall and getting in there, it was very compelling and very real television.

And don’t forget, no means no. Every. Single. Time.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

