Everything That Fans Don’t Like About Real Housewives of New York Season 14

For most Bravo viewers, the Real Housewives of New York City reboot has been a massive success, after months of worrying. For 13 seasons, the ladies of the Big Apple were among the most popular franchises. With a cast of women who had no problem hurling wine glasses or accusations, looking at you, Ramona Singer, viewers grew to really enjoy the material the ladies brought to the small screen.

After a rough Season 13, Bravo decided it was time to have a spring cleaning. However, there are those few harsh critics who don’t feel the series is up to snuff and have a few qualms regarding the upcoming season. Here’s why fans don’t like RHONY Season 14

Fans Don’t Like Change

It’s a well-known fact that most Bravo fans do not, I repeat, DO NOT enjoy change when it comes to the Real Housewives.

Over the years, RHONY has taken some big hits, like losing Bethenny Frankel, watching Sonja Morgan lose all her top men to her friends, and even a boring housewife or two. So when the reboot was announced, some followers couldn’t embrace the idea and longed for the good old days.

Fans Think the Cast Is Unrelatable

Even though this writer doesn’t believe much is wrong with the new cast of the Real Housewives of New York City, some watchers feel that the group of unknown women are unrelatable. This feeling could stem from loyal viewers who have watched the Real Housewives from day one. They understandably have a strong sense of loyalty.

The new cast is a juxtaposition, with many trying to compare apples to oranges. This new cast is young and thriving in the concrete jungle. Most are mothers who are dealing with marital stress. On the other hand, the OG housewives were mostly divorced and single and came from money. Only a few actually went out into the workforce.

The New Cast Isn’t Funny

Another reason why some fans don’t like RHONY Season 14 is that they say the new cast doesn’t seem to have a funny bone between them. The women have been called out for only talking in sound bites and trying to force the comedy.

Other opinionated fans feel that the women have only talked through short extracts from a recorded interview, relying on soundbites to make them watchable. The ladies can’t just force fun upon viewers. Ubah Hassan‘s attempt at stealing a can of coconut milk from a Hampton’s eatery, for an example, was too much.

Is Brynn Too Much?

Brynn Whitfield‘s tagline is “I love to laugh, but make me mad and I’ll date your dad.” However, while some fans chuckled at the joke, others found it cringey. Fans also haven’t taken to her distinctive voice, which some feel is all an act. Others accuse Brynn of using her sex appeal to hide behind some issues, like unresolved childhood trauma and her three failed engagements. Many unhappy viewers find her annoying.

Brynn can also come across as messy, which could actually be a great addition to the RHONY reboot. However, the marketing and communications guru does tend to give off chaotic energy. Brynn has also came across as a bit pretentious. She’s made snide comments that included not wanting to be caught at a particular chain restaurant and referring to Ubah as a D-list model. Honestly, we thought she was giving Singer Stinger vibes.

It’s Like an HGTV Show

It has not gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed viewers that most of the RHONY scenes have taken place inside one of the women’s homes or a restaurant.

New York City has so much to offer in terms of culture and nightlife. Understandably, some fans feel the new season is doing an injustice to the city that never sleeps. The original series used to film on bridges and in art galleries. According to some, the city vibe is definitely missing from the reboot.

