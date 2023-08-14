Derek Hough Wants Dancing with the Stars All Winners

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough has no plans to slow down. Not only is he preparing to return to the judges’ table for Season 32, but he is also prepping for his wedding with fiancée, Hayley Erbert.

And he was just nominated for his 13th Emmy award for choreography. Derek is the most Emmy-nominated choreographer- ever. What an achievement!

Derek recently discussed what he would like to see on DWTS in the future. Variety has the details.

All the mirrorball champs report to the ballroom

In 2012, DWTS did have an All-Star season. “When I did the all-star season with Shawn Johnson, we ended up coming in second,” says Hough. “That was honestly one of my favorite seasons, and I was so devastated.”

Derek would like to see another All-Star season, featuring “some of the OG’s.” He would add his partner from Season 18, Amy Purdy, and Mario Lopez, who was runner-up during the third season of DWTS.

The DWTS judge would love to see a cast of mirrorball champs leave it all on the dance floor. He feels that format would be “fantastic.” It was done successfully in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 and Survivor: Winners at War.

“I think that it’d be a really, really competitive season,” Derek said. He believes that there has been talk of an all-winners edition.

So, who would Derek put in his fantasy all-winner cast? Of course, Derek named two of his best partners, Nicole Scherzinger and Bindi Irwin.

“I think Rashad Jennings would love to come back. Donny Osmond, I know he’d probably love to come back too,” Derek said. “Even Jordan Fisher, who was fantastic.”

But what about mirrorball winner, and current host of the show, Alfonso Ribeiro? Cover your ears, Alfonso. “No, not now. Alfonso’s a host now, so he can’t come back!” Derek explained.

Would Derek compete again?

And if you were hoping to see Derek once again trip the light fantastic with a celebrity contestant, you may be disappointed. “I feel like I’ve done that: I really squeezed the juice out of that you, if you will.” Derek added, “I love being a judge.”

“I never say never because at the end of the day, I love to entertain, I love to perform and if it is something that audiences wants to see …Never say never,” he added.

An all-winners season of DWTS would be spectacular. In the meantime, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is the first confirmed contestant for Season 32.

Dancing with the Stars will return in the fall, on Monday nights from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be streaming live on Disney+.

TELL US – WOULD YOU WATCH AN ALL-WINNERS SEASON? WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE COMPETE IN AN ALL-WINNERS SEASON?