Everything That’s Leaked About Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4

There is a chill in the air as Bravo viewers get ready for pumpkin spice latte everything, sweaters, and the first snowfall of the year. Conditions for this year are said to be getting extra icy thanks to the premiere of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in September. Season 4 will feature the return of a former cast member, a promotion of a friend to full-time housewife, and a brand new housewife. Returning to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 are Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose.

The Prodigal Housewife Returns

Love to hate her; Mary Cosby provides popcorn-worthy drama. Even though some of her antics were questionable, the mother of one is ready to return to the franchise. Let’s just hope it doesn’t smell like a hospital.

Prior to Season 2 ending, Mary was accused by some of her parishioners of calling herself “God” and scamming them out of their hard-earned money. Mary’s issues played out during the season, which included a scene with Lisa meeting with a Salt Lake City community leader, Cameron Williams. The Vida Tequila owner asked, “Is it a cult? Does she call herself ‘God?'” to which he replied, “Yes.”

However, according to the trailer, Mary isn’t letting the whispers affect her and definitely comes in hot. She calls Whitney a “bobblehead” and insults everyone in her wake. One scene shows her being brutally honest when Heather asks, “Do you think I look inbred?” and she responds, “I do.”

Andy Cohen Teases An Explosive Season

#RHOSLC has wrapped filming on Season 4! Producer says cast trip & finale are incredible! (@housewivesofslc) pic.twitter.com/P2XQEQteUw — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) May 12, 2023 @JaysRealityBlog/Twitter

Filming for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 wrapped in May 2023, so viewers will be getting some fairly up-to-date drama. Andy Cohen has also dropped some brief hints about what to expect. During one of his book tour stops, Andy shared a text he got from a RHOSLC producer, which read, ““FYI, SLC trip and finale — INCREDIBLE.”

The explosive drama during the Season 4 trip could be due to the bad blood between Lisa and Whitney. According to Page Six, things get very heated between the two housewives this season. “The women recently got into it with each other,” a source commented, “and their conflict is expected to bleed into the Bermuda trip.”

Jen Shah Is Out

For now, there has been no mention of Jen Shah in the trailer. The accused convict ,who was found guilty of running a decade-long, nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting elderly people, had made the first three seasons about her.

Jen was often caught bringing the ladies to their knees with all the drama she produced. The mother of two was loud and frankly obnoxious as she tried to be the center of attention. However, it doesn’t seem the women miss her all too much. They may be able to have more in-depth storylines without her distracting.

Something Is Going On With Lisa

Later in the trailer, the cameras show Heather asking about Jack Barlow’s upcoming mission trip. The point of every Mormon mission trip is to ​​spread the gospel to new people and expand the church’s membership. A missionary usually spends at least a year away without any communication with their family. However, there seems to be something diabolical surrounding the upcoming venture.

Could it be that even though Lisa and her family are Mormons, they don’t exactly live a pure life? After all, she and her husband drink, own a liquor company, and live the religion their own way.

The Bad Mormon author is seen confronting Lisa, telling her, “The doctrine is problematic.” Lisa visibly becomes upset, saying, “I don’t want to talk about Jack’s mission. I get so emotional, ’cause I’m like, it’s such a big deal.” Later, while surrounded by the other women, Lisa says, “Heather likes to drop the grenade and run.”

Meet the New Housewife

Monica Garcia breaks the ice with the housewives in an unconventional way, by saying that she would “fu*k” Meredith and Lisa’s husbands. The single mother of four notes she was “married in the temple. Then, I was excommunicated.” Monica is also divorcing her husband for the second time and seems to be trying her best to keep up with the Joneses.

Whitney Has Marital Issues

After her husband, Justin Rose was fired for his steamy scene with his wife, there was clear tension in the Rose household. Whitney is seen in the trailer opening up about the state of their union.

On their anniversary, she asked her husband, “Do you still wanna do this?'” Justin returned the question, to which Whitney stated, “I don’t know.” The real emotional blow came from another scene where Whitey was tearfully telling Justin, “To see your wedding ring in the drawer every day, it hurts me.”

There is a lot to discuss about the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, as Lisa and Meredith are still fighting over the hot mic moment. Meredith almost seems to have become the villain, as cameras catch her threatening Lisa, saying, “Do you want me to go there with the husband? I can go there. Don’t fu*k with me!”

Tune in on September 5 for the newest season and all the gossip.

