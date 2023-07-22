The Most Problematic Real Housewives

Even the Real Housewives franchise has a few loose ends that often need tying up. A housewife has become problematic for the network on more than one occasion. Whether it be due to contract negotiations or speaking at the wrong time, some Bravo talents just don’t think before they act. This personality trait also comes with a lot of backlash and makes said housewife a pariah.

Lisa Rinna

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Lisa Rinna of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sure used her soap opera actress skills to make her mark on the franchise, but not always in a good way. In 2022, Lisa was called out for her racist comments after she tried to defend herself against an argument with co-star Garcelle Beauvais. The Melrose Place alum wrote in an Instagram Story, “We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle, we are all of a sudden called racist. That’s bulls—t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want, and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.”

The mother of two also earned no brownie points after making Denise Richards‘ life a living hell. During Season 10, Lisa was like a dog with a bone as she ruthlessly went after the former James Bond actor about her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville. Fans and the network grew tired of Lisa’s antics. After eight seasons, she was finally let go from the cast.

Kenya Moore

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Every time Kenya Moore‘s name is brought up, all that pops into our minds, and most likely lives there rent-free, is her chant, “Kenya Moore hair care!” It’s clear she is a go-getter when it comes to business. However, she is also a go-getter when it comes to throwing down with her co-stars. There have been too many times when Bravo was forced to step in because Kenya crossed the line.

The mother of one has brought annoying props to reunion sets which have incited a riot. She hired a full marching band to crash Marlo Hampton‘s wig launch event. And she even was caught on camera flirting with Apollo Nida, Phaedra Park‘s jailbird ex-husband. Kenya is always entertaining, but she is also a troublemaker.

Jen Shah

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Where do we even start with this Real Housewives of Salt Lake City housewife? Not only is Jen Shah a compulsive liar, she is dangerous to those around her due to the secret lifestyle she hid from everyone. Jen was a physical fighter who allowed her anger always to get the best of her.

Jen definitely loved the drama. However, she also seemed to enjoy the high she got when she screamed at her co-stars at the top of her lungs. Jen often threw items, like when at Top Golf, and even tried to splash water on Bravo’s costly cameras. But with 6.5 years still, to serve in prison, the mother of two shouldn’t be a thorn in the network’s side for a while.

Phaedra Parks

(Photo by: Moses Robinson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

For multiple seasons, Phaedra was a fan favorite on Real Housewives of Atlanta, thanks to her one-liners and Southern belle attitude. However, after becoming upset with Kandi Burruss, her reputation with the network went downhill. Phaedra was fired from the franchise after it came to light that she tried to spread rumors about Kandi trying to have sex with Porsha. The gossip could have been career-damaging to the Grammy Award Winner and forced Bravo to make a cut.

Kelly Dodd

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

It’s a wonder Kelly Dodd lasted as long as she did on Real Housewives of Orange County, since she was always upsetting someone. Kelly always had some strong opinions, but they crossed a line once she married Fox news anchor, Rick Leventhal.

As the pandemic hit, Kelly was caught saying the worldwide issue was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” She also mocked the Black Lives Matter movement by wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat to her bridal shower. Kelly has also made racist comments in the past via TMZ. Ultimately, Bravo had no other choice but to fire the controversial housewife in 2021. Honestly, good riddance, as she was probably the worst of them all.

