2023 has already been a big year for the Real Housewives franchise and its spin-offs. Multiple cities were ensconced in shocking divorce drama, Real Housewives of New Jersey had it’s most talked-about season in years, and the rebooted Real Housewives of New York surpassed expectations. But the year’s not over yet. And even that former Housewife-lead lawsuit isn’t stopping the Bravo content train. Here’s your guide about which Real Housewives shows will air in 2023, as the year comes to a close.

Real Housewives Shows Currently Airing

(Photo by: Derek White/Bravo via Getty Images)

Before we get to the upcoming shows, a reminder that fans have plenty to tune in to right now. Bravo starts off the week with a Housewives-heavy block on Sunday nights.

First, new episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 air at 8pm, which are followed by Season 14 of RHONY at 9pm. The long-awaited reboot just started in July, meaning viewers can look forward to plenty more episodes of cheese-related drama featuring breakout stars Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons. Its success could lead to other cities getting big cast shakeups, so fans should keep their eyes peeled. Those who miss the old RHONY can check out Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake at 10pm.

Real Housewives of Orange County, the one that started it all, is about halfway through Season 17. New episodes air Wednesday nights at 8pm.

New episodes from all of these shows are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13

Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Between rumors about Kyle Richards‘ love life, the never-ending Erika Jayne legal saga, and countless Ozempic use accusations, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is already inescapable. But that’s not ending anytime soon because, according to Garcelle Beauvais, Season 13 won’t air until November of this year.

We’ve already seen hints of what to expect this season, including a potential new cast member, Annemarie Wiley. RHOA star, Cynthia Bailey, will also appear, now that she’s moved to Los Angeles. Another cast shakeup is that Lisa Rinna left the show after her feud with Kathy Hilton backfired. Her exit seems to have opened the door for return appearances by Kyle and Kathy’s sister, Kim Richards, as well as Denise Richards (no relation).

The season initially filmed in the spring, but, taking a page out of spin-off Vanderpump Rules‘ book, cameras went back up after news broke that Kyle and Mauricio Umansky split. We’ll be tuning in to see how that plays out, and to see if the truth about Kyle’s rumored romance with Morgan Wade is ever revealed.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

While there’s no official return date yet, judging by past years, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans can expect to say “hi, baby gorgeous!” to new episodes around November. Andy Cohen has already been hyping the season up for months.

Season 4 will be down one OG cast member, of course, since Jen Shah is too busy mentoring others in prison. After skipping Season 3, the one-of-a-kind Mary Cosby is back to presumably send Jesus after her co-stars again. Meanwhile, we’re sure most viewers are hoping the upcoming season will pretend that storyline about Heather Gay‘s black eye never happened.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The Peacock exclusive spin-off Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is usually a crossover between different cities. But last week, an order switch-up was announced. RHONY Legacy will now serve as RHUGT Season 4. This gives vintage RHONY fans a double dose of Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps in vacation mode after Crappie Lake. And the series is sending the ladies back to St. Barts, hopefully recapturing the magic of RHONY’s Season 5 trip. That’s the one where Luann infamously romanced a pirate named Tomas.

Kelly Bensimon is also along for the ride, with producers surely hoping for a repeat of Scary Island. Rounding out the cast are Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman. RHONY Legacy is set to premiere on Peacock in December.

Meanwhile the RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club edition, initially intended as Season 4, will instead air as Season 5 in early 2024. The Morocco-set season’s cast includes Camille Grammer, Brandi Glanville, and Caroline Manzo. Renewed RHONY excitement may be one reason for the switch, but there’s also the misconduct allegations.

