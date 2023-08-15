Captain Jason Chambers’ Best Moments on Below Deck Down Under

Captain Jason Chambers is one of the most respected Below Deck captains. So far, he’s carried Below Deck Down Under for two seasons. Captain Jason became a fan favorite during Season 1, so fans were elated to see him return for Season 2. Below Deck fans appreciate Captain Jason’s dedication to his job and crew, and respect how gracefully he handles stressful situations. While Captain Jason has had many memorable moments during his two seasons, these were the best of the best.

Captain Jason Handled Rowdy Charter Guests With Grace

Bravo/YouTube

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 kicked off with some difficult charter guests, although Captain Jason handled them with ease. On the first night of the charter in Green Island, Australia, Captain Jason found himself faced with a dilemma past two in the morning. Two charter guests were particularly intoxicated, and were attempting to go into the water after being warned not to.

Since most of the crew was already asleep, including Bosun Luke Jones and Deckhands Adam Kodra and Harry Van Vilet, Captain Jason had no choice but to take matters into his own hands. Captain Jason respectfully approached the guests, and advised them not to go in the water and return to bed. While the guests were slightly annoyed, they complied and everyone was finally able to head inside for the night.

The next morning, Captain Jason addressed the situation with Adam and Harry. However, he did not get angry at them at all. While Captain Jason had the right to be annoyed with Luke for sleeping while he had to deal with the rowdy guests, he did not get upset in the slightest. Captain Jason never fails to step up to the plate when needed, as he did in this situation, with respect and grace.

Captain Jason Remained Calm During A Stressful Deparature

Another attribute that makes Captain Jason so great at his job is his ability to remain calm under pressure, no matter what may be going on in the yacht. When it comes to Below Deck charters, it’s important for the crew to be ready for anything.

At the beginning of Season 2, Captain Jason faced some difficulties leaving the dock for the first charters. Captain Jason explained that since the yacht only had one propeller, while most usually have two, it was difficult to steer away from the dock without crashing. In a stressful moment for everyone involved, Captain Jason attempted to leave the dock while admitting he was under a lot of pressure.

Up until the last second, viewers were prepared for the yacht to crash into the dock. It was what the deck crew was anticipating as well. However, at the last second, Captain Jason managed to steer the boat away without crashing and was applauded by the crew. Despite the intense situation, Captain Jason never lost his cool and remained calm the entire time. It’s part of what makes him an admirable leader.

Captain Jason Took Initiative When Two Crew Members Crossed Boundaries

ET Canada/YouTube

While Captain Jason has always been admired by fans, viewers developed a newfound respect for him after he respectfully handled two difficult situations onboard. The first involved Bosun Luke, who climbed into the bed of 3rd Stew Margot Sisson, despite her being asleep. Thankfully, producers intervened before anything happened, and Captain Jason was furious to hear the news.

Captain Jason did not wait to have a sit down conversation with Luke, where he made it clear that the only choice he had was to fire him. Captain Jason also took the opportunity to speak with the entire crew. He remind them that such behaviors are never acceptable.

It was not long before another crew member stepped out of line, this time being 2nd Stew Laura Bileskalne. Laura climbed into the bed of a sleeping Adam. She tried to give him a forceful massage, before producers once again intervened. Captain Jason handled the situation just as he had the prior one, and terminated Laura’s employment.

Captain Jason was applauded by many for handling both of these incidents with such speed and seriousness, as that kind of behavior is absolutely never ok. Below Deck viewers have so much admiration and respect for Captain Jason, and it is clear why.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU LOVE THE MOST ABOUT CAPTAIN JASON?