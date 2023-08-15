David Beador and Wife Lesley To Dismiss Divorce After Reconciliation

It seems Real Housewives of Orange County viewers just heard about David Beador’s latest divorce during a recent episode before the former reality TV star went and backtracked on all the drama. And there’s nothing better for your fragile reconciliation than to splash it all over social media as David and Lesley Beador have done.

It all started on May 30 when David filed for divorce after two and a half years of marriage. The moment that his ex-wife, Shannon Beador’s, costars came to know was captured during filming for Season 17.

Shannon was sitting pretty with her tequila shots completely unbothered. But David and Lesley were just getting started. Shortly after David filed for divorce, the parties filed domestic violence restraining orders on the other. Lesley was cut off financially and faced eviction from the family home. But her fortune has changed drastically. And the reconciled couple made it known with a social media post.

Lesley refers to David as her “husband” in an Instagram post

No PDA is spared in the Instagram post. And it shocked RHOC fans, who last heard that David and Lesley were in a bitter court battle. But according to documents exclusively obtained by The U.S. Sun, David made a major legal U-Turn on August 10.

Shannon Beador’s ex-husband filed a Stipulation and Order in which the duo agreed to “dismiss their respective restraining order requests, without prejudice.” According to this latest paperwork, the estranged couple “have reconciled.”

This reconciliation will nullify the restraining orders granted on June 6, as well as the hearings associated.

David asked the court to dismiss the dissolution case “without prejudice.” This would allow either party to refile for divorce or the restraining order in the future if so desired. Lesley’s own divorce filing would get the same treatment.

The wedding band is back

Two days prior, Lesley posted a loved-up photo with David in Montana. The Beador Construction owner is noticeably wearing his wedding ring.

“Look who I bumped into at Yellowstone National Park. My husband!” Lesley captioned the picture.

Neither party has made any further comment.

