Heather McDonald Enjoying Tamra Judge’s Return to RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 promised nonstop drama with Tamra Judge’s return, and production has certainly delivered. But a big portion of that drama comes from the fact that many aren’t too pleased with Tamra’s antics, including her friend, Jennifer Pedranti.

Jennifer was blindsided when Tamra brought her onto the show and started throwing shade at her relationship with Ryan Boyajian. Consequently, Jennifer has been throwing accusations of inauthenticity at Tamra, and many fans are quick to agree.

But among the fans was Heather McDonald, a prominent voice in the reality TV commentary world. Heather recently went on Watch What Happens Live to discuss all her Bravo opinions with Andy Cohen. And, inevitably, the two would get into Tamra.

Heather’s takes on Tamra and Jennifer

Andy, Heather, and Jeff Lewis all played “BravOH No They Didn’t!” wherein the two guests let loose all their Bravo hot takes. Andy asked the pair if “Tamra’s concern for Jennifer and Ryan’s relationship is valid, or is she stirring the pot?”

Heather said, “No, I don’t think it’s valid. I think she wanted us to see this weird couple and I’m enjoying the weirdness. So, good for Tamra for bringing them on.” Andy then asked for her take overall on Tamra’s return to OC. “Great,” she said. “Happy to have her back … I mean the napkin throw and stuff was a little pushy.”

She went on to say that Tamra was probably overdoing it a bit in that instance. And many viewers would agree with Heather and would go as far as to say that everything Tamra does is fake. Jennifer certainly seems to think so, given the way Heather treated her before the show started. Still, none of it detracts from Heather’s enjoyment.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

