Lala Kent Opens Up About Hopes for a Second Child

If there’s one thing to know about Lala Kent, it’s that she loves being a mother. The Vanderpump Rules star will take any opportunity she can to talk about her daughter, Ocean.

And while any reality TV parent will inevitably draw criticism over their parenting, such criticisms haven’t affected Lala. She gushes over Ocean and how fulfilling motherhood has been for her.

Many fans know that things between Lala and Ocean’s father, Randall Emmett, are rocky, to say the least. But that hasn’t stopped Lala from wanting to expand her family.

Is Lala Kent pregnant with a donor’s baby?

Us Weekly recently compiled nearly everything Lala has said about having a second child. It was with Us that she first shared, “I definitely want to have another baby. It doesn’t have to be right away because I am just so in love, and I want to enjoy Ocean, for as long as possible. It’s like, ‘Clock is ticking, you better have another baby.’”

In another chat with Us, Lala revealed that she asked a friend of a friend if she could purchase his sperm. “And he was like, ‘I’ll just give it to you for free.’ I was like, ‘Even better!’ … We’ll get the lawyers on the phone before anything happens.” She added, “Don’t want more baby daddies, but I do want more kids.”

And in a November 2022 episode of Schena Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans, Lala said, “I’m doing a sperm donor, period … I don’t want another person involved … Like, I am so scarred from all of this sh*t that has happened in my life.” She explained her preference for IUI over IVF, also saying, “Around the summertime, I’ll start trying to get pregnant.” And summer’s nearly gone.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return in early 2024.

