Paris Hilton Discusses Plans for Second Baby

Paris Hilton is loving every minute with her infant son Phoenix. “I can’t wait till he can walk and talk,” the new mom gushes. “I can’t wait for all of the holidays — and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus and being able to live my childhood again. I’m such a kid at heart, and I’m just so excited for all those moments and seeing the world through his eyes.”

Be careful what you wish for, Paris. In the story of Peter Pan, author J.M. Barrie wrote, “Little boys should never be sent to bed. They always wake up a day older.” As all moms know, your baby will be all grown up before you know it. Cherish every minute, because it really does go unbelievably fast.

Paris and her husband of nearly two years Carter Reum welcomed their little boy in January 2023 via surrogate. He was such a secret, she didn’t even tell her mom Kathy Hilton about the baby until he was here. “Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about,” she shares. “It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life … to be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures – I can’t wait for all of that.”

One of the things Paris and Carter are hoping to give their son is a baby sister. Us Weekly has the details.

Baby bliss

The star of Paris in Love is smitten with her baby boy and “can’t wait” to give him a baby sister – in time. But right now, she’s enjoying every possible moment with her little man.

“When I look in his eyes, my heart melts,” the former Simple Life star enthuses. “He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways. He is just my little angel.”

“This has been the best time,” she adds. “I didn’t expect how much love I could feel for such a tiny human.”

Though she loves being at home with her baby, Paris is still a working mom. She says, “The biggest challenge is just finding the balance between work and family time.” Her multiplatform global entertainment company, 11:11 Media, launched in 2021 and still keeps her busy. But she cherishes her time at home with Carter and Phoenix.

“I love sitting with them … playing games and reading books,” she continues. “My sister [Nicky Hilton Rothschild] always says you don’t wanna miss all those moments … because they are so incredibly special. It goes by so fast.”

As a new mom, Paris is still trying to find “that perfect harmony” between work and home life. But she’s enjoying the challenge and finding it “fascinating” to watch her baby grow. “I never imagined my little one would have such a personality at this age,” she marvels. “He’s such a happy baby and always has a huge smile on his face.”

It’s an amazing journey, Paris. Enjoy!

