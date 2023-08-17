Bachelorette Charity Lawson’s Happiness ‘Off the Scales’

Bachelorette star Charity Lawson’s beautiful smile is just a little bit brighter these days. As she approaches the show’s season finale, she’s admitting to being “very happy,” but won’t say if she actually got the ring.

At the “Men Tell All” taping, Charity shared about seeing all her exes for the first time since she let them go.

“Honestly, I came into this, I was not nervous,” she confessed. “Maybe the stronger connections, obviously like Xavier, Braden, those are probably a little bit more difficult to confront. Xavier, that was just a very intense conversation. But everyone else, I felt like I did what I could do best in that moment. So, I felt like we left off on a good note.” Extra has all the details.

She’s “off the scales” happy

Since starting the season with 25 men, the Child and Family Therapist has whittled them down to a final two. Charity described the cutting-down process as having been “difficult.”

“It just gets worse and worse and worse,” she said. “More difficult because those connections are deeper, and you’re spending a lot more time. It’s [fewer] guys that you’re managing, so those relationships just continue to grow deeper, [and] it’s hard. They never get easy. There’s no right way to do it. You just got to do what’s best.”

Having come through the hardest part of her journey, Charity is looking forward to the future. “I’m just really excited to move on to the next thing,” she shared.

“I don’t know exactly what that looks like,” she continued, “but it won’t be the last that you’ll see of Charity Lawson!” Could a TV wedding be in her future?

Asked to rate her happiness on a scale of 1-10, Charity admitted to being “very happy,” rating her joy as “off the scales.” But as for whether or not she’s engaged, Charity is playing it very close to the vest (surely per her Bachelorette contract).

“You never know,” the Georgia native teased. “So, yeah, just finding happiness, however that looks … you’ll find out soon.”

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Bachelorette Season 20 Finale airs August 21 on ABC at 8/7c.

