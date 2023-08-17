Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Haven’t Joined Bethenny Frankel’s Strike, Despite Claims

It’s a wild world that we live in that Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have become more likable than Bethenny Frankel. The Hills couple was infamous for being hated throughout the early aughts, but somehow, stayed together and stood the test of time. Bethenny, on the other hand, has only continued to destroy the solid-gold reputation she spent years building on Real Housewives of New York. Truly, what is life?

Bethenny has been leading a crusade against Bravo by encouraging reality TV stars to strike against the network. She’s claiming a lot of unfair treatment and calls to unionize, and the sentiment isn’t wrong. It’s just that Bethenny, of all people, is the biggest hypocrite to be spearheading this. Just ask Carole Radziwill.

Everyone has been wondering who, besides Rachel Leviss, will stand behind Bethenny in her latest act of self-centered delusion. That’s where Speidi comes in. The Hills duo recently hopped on Instagram to let everyone know they are not in support of Bethenny’s strike. In fact, they were downright begging to work.

Spencer and Heidi want a reality job

Spencer posted a video alongside his wife to quell any of the misconceptions that they had joined Bethenny’s strike. He confirmed they have “nothing to do” with the strike and are ready to jump back on TV at a moment’s notice. “We’re just unemployed. We will go on any show, any network. You can treat us however you like,” Spencer said bluntly. Love him or hate him, Spencer stays consistent.

Heidi even said she’ll work for champagne instead of a paycheck. The pair also doesn’t care about improving the conditions on set for any potential future reality TV endeavors. “You can get us drunk, put us in hot rooms with no air conditioning,” he said. “Anything that people are complaining about, we love it.” Heidi backed up Spencer’s claims by alleging that bad conditions come with the territory of reality TV. Speidi are reality icons. It’s just undeniable.

