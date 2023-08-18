Ciara Miller Blasts ‘Annoying’ Tom Sandoval After Winter House Scenes

It sounds like Tom Sandoval’s cameo appearance on Winter House Season 2 wasn’t well received by everyone. Summer House and Winter House star Ciara Miller just opened up about what it was like meeting the Toms in real life while filming in Vermont, and she didn’t have a raving review for the reality star and aspiring rockstar.

Ciara was a guest on Nick Viall’s podcast, the Viall Files, where she opened up about her experiences with Sandoval. Of course, Ciara’s experiences with Sandoval predated his affair with Rachel Leviss. On the other hand, Nick recently filmed Season 2 of Special Forces: The Ultimate Test with Sandoval. So, they compared their experiences working closely with the year’s most notorious cheater.

He’s “unique”

Ciara opened up about how Tom Schwartz and Sandoval arrived in Vermont for a three-day cameo on Winter House. Upon meeting the Vanderpump Rules stars, she immediately liked Schwartz, calling him “kind” and “sweet.” But with Sandoval, she had a much different first impression.

“Sandoval, however, I did kind of find him annoying. The sound of his voice was annoying,” she revealed. “He talked a lot about himself, his business ventures … himself. That was just on an hour-long car ride to the mountain.”

Ciara also took a shot at Tom for his sense of style. She joked, “This man pulled out a f*cking sequin blazer on a Tuesday night in Vermont.” She then quipped, “Interesting choice here.”

Nick’s perception of Tom is that he’s not “forward thinking.” Either way, he and Ciara agreed he’s “unique.” There’s nothing wrong with being unique, but we all know when that word isn’t being used as a compliment. This sounded like something other than a compliment.

In the interview, Ciara didn’t dive too deep into the Scandoval mess, but she did joke that she would be avoiding white nail polish for a while. That’s a good call.

If you can stand to stomach Sandoval on your TV screens, he and Nick will compete on Special Forces: The Ultimate Test Season 2. It premieres September 25 on Fox.

