Jessel Taank Doesn’t Think RHONY Has a ‘Villain’

At first, it seemed like the rebooted Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York wasn’t attracting viewers. But as the series rolled on, there were some obvious standouts in the cast.

Jessel Taank is the franchise’s first Indian housewife. Before joining RHONY, Jessel and her husband, Pavit Randhawa, discussed what being part of the cast would mean. Jessel felt it was important to share about going through IVF, even though she and Pavit kept it a secret from their family. She hoped that others would feel empowered to speak about their infertility journeys.

There is no bad apple

The mom of twin boys reflected on the reboot and the friendships among the cast. When asked if her thoughts about her RHONY co-stars have changed since watching the show, Jessel had a surprising response.

“No, not at all, actually. I think that this hasn’t been easy for anyone,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “You have to be sensitive to the fact that we’re all being so vulnerable, and we’re opening our entire lives to an audience, to people that we don’t know.”

The fashion publicist continued, “It’s always gonna have its ups and downs, but I think that across the board, each and every one of us, we’re so extremely brave to do what we’re doing.” It will be less peaceful around reunion time, Jessel.

“No one is the villain,” Jessel stated. “The biggest message is that we, as women, will always support one another through this process. Many people have challenges, going through things that are different to someone else, but yeah. We’re all gonna have each other’s back, I feel,” she added.

“I think nothing can prepare you for seeing yourself on the TV screen,” Jessel said. Especially if you ranted about how some lingerie, which was a gift from co-star Jenna Lyons, made you look like a Christmas tree. I do love how Jessel isn’t aware that she starts drama.

Jessel is proud that RHONY viewers see “so many different backgrounds and cultures” reflected in the series. “I think it’s been really positive across the board,” she added.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

