Luann de Lesseps Promises ‘Good Drama’ on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Luann de Lesseps promises that fans will see quite an eventful season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

After being fired from The Real Housewives of New York’s flagship show, Andy Cohen announced RHONY: Legacy. However, that fell through because they couldn’t reach an agreement with all of the Housewives. The streets were alleging Jill Zarin was the one to hold it up. But Jill, on the other hand, disagreed.

“Legacy didn’t happen because it just wasn’t meant to happen; that’s the truth. It has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the producers and what they decided to do,” Jill said.

But despite another RHONY OG not being in the mix, Luann is confident it will be a season worth watching.

Drama is full steam ahead

While promoting her and Sonja Morgan’s newest show, the pair spoke about the quick trip they took to St. Barts for the next season of RHUGT.

“I was happy to be back with Dorinda [Medley] and Ramona [Singer] because having filmed with Luann just reminded me how much I missed being with my girlfriends,” Sonja said to Extra. So that was exciting, and then to see Kelly [Bensimon] again was fun.”

Like the previous seasons of the show, the ladies will rehash some of their previous issues. But from Luann’s perspective, it’s for the best.

“You’ll hear the real deal on some of the stories that have happened in the past,” she said.

And there’s always drama, but we have a good time, and I would say it’s like good drama. You can sink your teeth in, and I think people are gonna really enjoy to see us back at that house in St. Barts.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will premiere in December 2023 on Peacock.

