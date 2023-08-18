Rachel Leviss Accuses Bravo of Refusing To Pay For Her Mental Health Facility Stay

The exclusive interview between Rachel Leviss and Bethenny Frankel continued on August 18, and Rachel’s bombs are not stopping. Viewers know Rachel checked into a mental health facility during Scandoval’s fallout.

The bill for her mental health treatment was nothing to shake a stick at, reportedly racking up a $200,000 bill for her stay. Rachel cited death threats and other awful online messages as the cause of her check-in.

And to be clear, even though Rachel has done awful things, messages like those she received are never warranted. It shouldn’t have happened; nobody deserves to be told to end their life, including Rachel. And considering that, Bethenny questioned the in-house response from Vanderpump Rules to Rachel’s crisis.

Why did Bravo allegedly pass on Rachel’s bill?

“So, did anyone from Bravo reach out to you post-reunion out of concern?” Bethenny asked. “Wanting to help you, wanting to pay for your treatment, or check in with you, or even be worried that it would come down on them. What was the reaction, what was their involvement, or what did they do? What have they done?”

Rachel responded, “No, there was no check-in from anybody to see if I was okay … unfortunately I asked for my tuition to be covered for my treatment, and they refused to pay for it. I have a theory that is because if they paid for it, they would admit to this liability.”

Rachel is once again deflecting, one of her primary tactics throughout this interview. She fails to recognize liability on her part. That said, she actually does have a small point, but perhaps not in the way she intended. This month in particular, more and more reality stars have opened up about the mental and emotional turmoil caused by the shows they participated in.

Bethenny in particular has been all too vocal about Bravo’s failings in that area. And ultimately, Bravo and NBCUniversal are corporations. Their objective is to make money, and they will burn through the mental wellness of anyone to do so until doing so is unprofitable. All the more reason for reality stars to take a stand.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

