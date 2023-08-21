All the Reasons Why Jessel Taank Is Absolutely High Maintenance

Jessel Taank of the Real Housewives of New York City is a fashion publicist, wife, and new mom to twin boys. But she is also coming off as a bit needy in the franchise reboot. For the most part, the new women holding the golden apples have meshed well together as they continue to show their lives in the city. However, Jessel is proving more than once that she may be a princess due to her over-the-top demands.

The Hamptons Went South

It is safe to assume that Erin Lichy will not be inviting the women back to her Hamptons estate any time soon, especially Jessel. While staying at the realtor’s home, Jessel really let her manners go by the wayside as she did nothing but complain. While it could have been that she was missing her sons, some of her outbursts came off as high maintenance. Jessel complained about the broken heat and inability to connect to the wifi.

Every other cast member also noticed her attitude, especially after Jenna Lyons handed out expensive lingerie as gifts. Jessel was less than impressed with her garment, saying that it was “hideous” and saying it gave off “Grinch vibes.” The comments seemed to hurt the J.Crew designer, but at the time, Jessel was too self-absorbed to notice her complaints had done serious damage.

After the weekend trip from hell, Erin and Jessel decided to grab coffee and air out their grievances, but the kumbaya moment didn’t last long. After noting that the women were a bunch of “cackling hags,” the mother of two doubled down, noting it was actually a term of endearment. Jessel immediately stuck her foot in it when she said the Tribeca was “up and coming.” The micro tiff led to more heated words with Erin, nothing that Jessel came off as “entitled.” While Erin tried putting her opinion nicely, Jessel clapped back, “So I’m a princess…a princess that doesn’t work, apparently?”

The Search for a Preschool

For some reason, the rich and famous feel that they need to have their children on track for preschool before they have even been conceived. Let’s be honest: No toddler is going to know that they are learning about colors and how to share at a $65,000-a-year institution. However, Jessel feels otherwise. While talking in her confessional, she notes, “We’ve narrowed it down to two schools. I mean, I’ve narrowed it down to two; Pavit’s been sitting on his ass fiddling with his balls.” The whole idea of the need for a Harvard-like preschool came across as bougie.

Jessel Knows How To Make an Entrance

It was reported via Page Six that Jessel actually lost her lunch while attending the premier of the Real Housewives of New York City, which was held at the Rainbow Room. The fashion publicist went into a private bathroom and became ill but also had an incident on the red carpet. Whether it was nerves or food poisoning, Jessel decided to leave the event after witnesses claimed: “She looked very pale and wasn’t smiling or interacting with a lot of people.” The fashionista had apparently flown in from Greece that evening and hadn’t slept enough.

So yes, Jessel, you come across as a princess; try not to act so shocked. Between the newest housewife’s sense of self and what is important to her, she does come off as a bit spoiled. Not many viewers could live the lifestyle she does, and even though Jessel has often argued she is an immigrant to the country, many agree with Sai De Silva, who stated she has an “old money vibe.”

Jessel also grew up in London, attending London King’s College. While she hasn’t shared what part of London, we can assume it wasn’t Basildon or Camden area. There is no doubt that Jessel has worked hard, but fans and cast members alike can’t kick the feeling she may have had some form of silver spoon upbringing. While the trip to the Hamptons may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, it surely wasn’t as bad for guests to complain on a daily basis. Even Jessel’s own husband thinks she comes across as bratty, which should scream volumes to the new mom.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JESSEL IS HIGH MAINTENANCE?