Real Housewives of New York Open Up About Season 14 Reboot

After a lackluster premiere, the Real Housewives of New York is heating up! Fans of the original series have enthusiastically taken to Brynn Whitfield, 36, Erin Lichy, 36, Sai De Silva, 42, Jenna Lyons, 55, Jessel Taank, 43, and Ubah Hassan, 39.

These girls bring just the right amount of fun, fashion, friendship, and drama of course. Getting to know some new New Yorker personalities is so refreshing, their quirks and vulnerabilities included.

Now, mid-season into RHONY Season 14, the ladies gave exclusive comments to InTouch about what they bring to the show.

Most of the cast watched the original RHONY show

“We are the new drama club,” Ubah said of the dynamic with her friends. “We’re all opinionated divas, so you can expect some epic showdowns and intense moments. We’re also a tight-knit group of friends who support each other through the chaos.”

InTouch’s Katie Bruno asked which cast members create the most drama. Jenna responded, “It depends on the kind of drama you’re talking about,” adding, “It’s an equal playing field!”

Erin answered, “You’ll have to wait and see. I’m certainly not afraid to say what I think or feel. I’ve always been a very honest and open person. We’re all close, but some of us butt heads.”

Brynn labeled herself as the queen of all drama.

InTouch wanted to know which ladies watched the original RHONY. Only Ubah said that she preferred other Real Housewives shows and did not follow the New York one. For her part, Erin claimed to be “obsessed.”

“I was hooked early on the first seasons with Luann [de Lesseps], Bethenny [Frankel], Jill [Zarin], Ramona [Singer] and Alex [McCord],” Jenna responded.

Jessel and Brynn revealed that watching the show gave them a feel for life in New York before they moved there.

“Growing up in London, I always saw New York as the Emerald City, and RHONY was my window into what a larger-than-life life could be. Seeing ballsy, hilarious, aspirational women in the city that never sleeps was pure motivation,” Jessel said.

Brynn added, “Season 1 premiered during my senior year of college. I had the Sex and the City DVDs playing on repeat, and it was nice to have another taste of NYC on TV.”

How about their relationships with the OGs?

Next, the group was asked if they are “friendly with any of the past cast members?”

Erin said, “Most of them have been friendly.” Ubah added, “They’ve shared some valuable advice with me.

Dorinda Medley befriended Jessel, Brynn, and Jenna. Jenna had the most connections from her time in fashion.

In discussing work/life balance, the ladies agreed that staying present is the most important.

Jenna said, “I wake up at 5 a.m., meditate, exercise, make my own green juice and wear the sleekest suit with shoulder pads and my highest heels and take the day by storm. Just kidding! I do none of those things! I just do the best I can and make an effort to always be present.”

“It’s important not to be too hard on yourself. Sometimes I just have to miss the bedtime routine,” Erin responded.

Jessel added, “I feel like every day is Groundhog Day! My twins wake up at 5:30 a.m., watch cartoons at top volume, see if pancakes stick to walls and hate wearing clothes. Thank God they’re cute!”

The single ladies were then asked to comment on dating in NYC. Brynn called it “exciting,” before adding, “I have a well-rounded life, so I’m looking for a cherry-on-top kind of partner. My requirements are: taller, funnier and smarter than me.”

Ubah said, “It’s like trying to find a cab during rush hour. They’ll only take you if you’re going in the same direction as they are!”

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO ANY OF THE COMMENTS? WHO DO YOU THINK BRINGS THE MOST DRAMA AT THIS POINT? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT THE NEW GROUP WATCHED THE ORIGINAL RHONY?